Cast and Creative Team Set for THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Alley Theatre

Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of Tennessee Williams’s The Glass Menagerie. This modern drama explores themes of family, memory, and the fragility of human dreams. Directed by Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose, The Glass Menagerie runs February 21 – March 16, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre.

“The Glass Menagerie is more than a beloved American play—it introduced the world to Tennessee Williams and a lyrical poetry new to American theatre in 1944,” muses Melrose. “Seeing it at The Guthrie Theater in my hometown of Minneapolis in 1988 had its own revolutionary effect on me, speaking directly to my life as I prepared to leave my newly separated mother and sisters for college. For me, this was the moment when theatre became more than just fun; it became cathartic, comforting, and healing. Our production honors Williams’ memory-play concept, emphasizing its poetic and expressionistic qualities.”

The previously announced cast includes Alley Theatre’s Resident Acting Company members Dylan Godwin as Tom Wingfield and Melissa Molano as Laura Wingfield.

They will be joined by Luis Quintero (American Mariachi, A Christmas Carol) as Jim O’Connor and Sally Wingert (Thornton Wilder’s The Emporium) as Amanda Wingfield.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Co-Costume Designers Susan Hilferty & Amanda Roberge, Lighting Designer Yuki Nakase Link, Music & Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Carolyn Johnson, Stage Manager Kristen Larson, Assistant Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray, and Assistant Director Amber D. Gray.

