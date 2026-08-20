Cast and Creative Team Set for ROMEO AND JULIET at Alley Theatre

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alley Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Directed by Melrose, this production will show how each generation reinvents what it means to love and risk everything for it. This classic features Alley Theatre’s entire Resident Acting Company and marks the debut of MFA student actors from the University of Houston/Alley Theatre Professional Actor Training Program. Performances begin Friday, September 25 to Sunday, October 11 in the Hubbard Theatre.

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Lady Capulet, Michelle Elaine as Nurse, Dylan Godwin as Benvolio, Chris Hutchison as Tybalt, Melissa Molano as Juliet, David Rainey as Lord Capulet, and Christopher Salazar as Friar Lawrence.

Rounding out the cast are Matthew Amendt as Mercutio/Prince of Verona/Chorus, Orlando Arriaga as Lord Montague, Mason Dowd as Abraham/Romeo Understudy, Brandon Hearnsberger as Paris/Ensemble, Rob B. Kellogg as Romeo, Callee Miles as Ensemble/Juliet Understudy, Claire Metusalem as Ensemble, Allison Pistorius as Lady Montague, Allysia Peine as Ensemble, Spencer Plachy as Gregory/Friar John/Ensemble, Forrest Stringfellow as Sampson/Mercutio Understudy, Alexandra Szeto-Joe as Peter, and Gabriel Regojo as Balthasar/Ensemble. Additional Understudies include Bryan Jahnke, Woody Minshew, and Micah Weese.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Yuki Nakase Link, Sound Designer Fredrick Kennedy, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Voice and Text Director Andrew Wade, Stage Manager Jocelyn Thompson, and Assistant Stage Managers Brandon Clark and Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.

University of Houston/Alley Theatre Professional Actor Training Program expands the existing MFA in Acting program at the University of Houston by placing acting students in residence at Alley Theatre, working directly with the Alley’s Resident Acting Company, in the third year of their graduate degree program. This partnership provides students exclusive opportunities to collaborate with accomplished professional actors and directors of both national and international acclaim. Through this collaboration, students forge meaningful networking relationships and garner exposure that paves the way for future employment in the dynamic world of theatre.

Photo credit: Tasha Gorel

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming