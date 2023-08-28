Cast Set For WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Main Street Theatre

Performances run Sept. 16 - Oct. 15, 2023.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Main Street Theater will be producing the regional premiere of Heidi Schreck’s play What the Constitution Means to Me at our Rice Village location, 2540 Times., 77005. Opening night is Sat., Sept. 16.

The Cast

Shannon Emerick will play Heidi. (past MST productions include Mother of the Maid, Permanent Collection, Silent Sky, The Coast of Utopia, The Revolutionists, and many more)

Seán Patrick Judge will play The Legionnaire. (past MST productions include The Coast of Utopia, Richard III, Time Stands Still, and others)

Elizabeth Barnes will play The Debater. (Mother of the Maid). 

The Play

Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions at American Legion posts across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document’s profound impact on women’s bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances. This witty and searingly personal exploration breathes new life into our founding document and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women. Shannon Emerick will play Heidi.

Schreck’s timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades, including Finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.

Content warning: We want to be sensitive to our audience members. Please note that What the Constitution Means to Me contains discussions of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and abortion and its stigmatization.

Performances run Sept. 16 - Oct. 15, 2023.

Previews: Sept. 10, 14, & 15

Tickets: $39 – $59

Open Captioned Performance: Sept. 17 at 3:00pm (purchase tickets in the East section)

Pride Night: Oct. 5 at 6:45pm

Click Here

Part of the Art Series. FREE and open to all.

Sept 24: post-show discussion with Laurence J. "Larry" Payne, esteemed Houston community leader for more than 45 years in public service, education, and not-for-profits and religious organizations, cofounder of Houston 2036.

Oct 1: post-show discussion with Maisha Colter, MSW, JD, Chief Executive Officer of AVDA, a nonprofit organization that has served the Houston community for 40 years with the mission to end family violence.

Oct 8: post-show discussion with consultant Tracie Jae, Lead Rebel of The Quiet Rebel. Her discussion will focus on a unique approach to the Constitution, exploring the founding document as a strategic plan created for our country in 1787.

Even if you are seeing the play on another day, you are welcome to join us for these discussions. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 4:45pm.

Free Beer Fridays begin Sept. 22. Sponsored by Saint Arnold’s.




