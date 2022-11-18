Cast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars is introducing the practically perfect cast of Disney's and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins.

"Mary Poppins is the perfect, magical musical to bring your friends, your coworkers and your entire family to this holiday season!" said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director. "TUTS has such a wonderful, long-standing relationship with Disney, we're really thrilled to be staging a new production of this beloved classic that you can only see in Houston."

Returning to TUTS in the role of "Mary Poppins" is Olivia Hernandez. She was last seen at TUTS as "Laurey" in Oklahoma! During the musical theatre company's 50th Anniversary Season. Also returning to TUTS is Matt Loehr in the role of "Bert." Loehr was last seen at TUTS in White Christmas. Courtney Markowitz who was "Mother" in the 2019 production of Ragtime, is taking on the role of "Winifred Banks," for a second time at TUTS after appearing in the 2016 production. Bret Shuford making his TUTS debut as "George Banks." Abbilyse Caudle will play "Jane Banks" and Daniel Karash will play "Michael Banks."

Joining them are: Paul Hope as "Admiral Boom / Bank Chairman," Susan Koozin as "Queen Victoria / Bird Woman / Miss Andrew," Cathy Newman as "Mrs. Brill," Raven Justine Troup as "Katie Nanna / Mrs. Smythe," Aisha Ussery as "Mrs. Cory," Holland Vavra as "Miss Lark," and LaBraska Washington as "Robertson Ay."

Rounding out the cast in the ensemble are: Rei Akazawa-Smith, Mike Baerga, Sophia Clarke, Austin Colburn, Evin Johnson, Miles Marmolejo, and Sarah Sachi. The Swings for Mary Poppins are Ben Lanham, Christopher Scurlock, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi and Ryan Winkler. The ensemble also includes these students from TUTS Humphreys School and The River: Mabyn Coleman, Mariah Cooper, Amanda Matos D'Lacoste, Haley Griffin, Izzy Harris, Nicole Hiemstra, Jacob Hurst, Michael Karash, Riley Korfhage, Riley Neal, Matthew Perkins, Jacqui Trinh-Juarez, Jessie Vance and Abby Yadan. The Teen Swings are Beatriz de Andrade e Lima and Lauren Schweers. Everett Baumgarten will understudy the role of "Michael Banks."

Mary Poppins is directed by Julie Kramer who last directed A Chorus Line at TUTS in 2019 and choreographed by Jessica Hartman who directed and choreographed the company's first show back after the pandemic last year, Rock of Ages.

Joining Kramer and Hartman on the production is Musical Director, Stephen W. Jones; Scenic Designer, Tim Mackabee; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Ryan O'Gara, Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Assistant Director, Ryan Scarlata and Associate Choreographer, Kristyn Pope. Casting for Mary Poppins is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Monique Midgette.

Based on the Walt Disney Film and the book by P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins features original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Book by Julian Fellowes, New Songs and Additional Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and was Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh. Mary Poppins runs December 6 through 24 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

("TUTS") - (Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director; Hillary J Hart, Executive Director) - Founded by Frank M. Young in 1968, Houston's non-profit home for musical theatre, is dedicated to enriching lives through innovative musical theatre, inclusive educational curriculums and dynamic community engagement. For more information, visit tuts.com.