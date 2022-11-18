Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The Stars

Cast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The Stars

Mary Poppins runs December 6 through 24 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Theatre Under The Stars is introducing the practically perfect cast of Disney's and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins.

"Mary Poppins is the perfect, magical musical to bring your friends, your coworkers and your entire family to this holiday season!" said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director. "TUTS has such a wonderful, long-standing relationship with Disney, we're really thrilled to be staging a new production of this beloved classic that you can only see in Houston."

Returning to TUTS in the role of "Mary Poppins" is Olivia Hernandez. She was last seen at TUTS as "Laurey" in Oklahoma! During the musical theatre company's 50th Anniversary Season. Also returning to TUTS is Matt Loehr in the role of "Bert." Loehr was last seen at TUTS in White Christmas. Courtney Markowitz who was "Mother" in the 2019 production of Ragtime, is taking on the role of "Winifred Banks," for a second time at TUTS after appearing in the 2016 production. Bret Shuford making his TUTS debut as "George Banks." Abbilyse Caudle will play "Jane Banks" and Daniel Karash will play "Michael Banks."

Joining them are: Paul Hope as "Admiral Boom / Bank Chairman," Susan Koozin as "Queen Victoria / Bird Woman / Miss Andrew," Cathy Newman as "Mrs. Brill," Raven Justine Troup as "Katie Nanna / Mrs. Smythe," Aisha Ussery as "Mrs. Cory," Holland Vavra as "Miss Lark," and LaBraska Washington as "Robertson Ay."

Rounding out the cast in the ensemble are: Rei Akazawa-Smith, Mike Baerga, Sophia Clarke, Austin Colburn, Evin Johnson, Miles Marmolejo, and Sarah Sachi. The Swings for Mary Poppins are Ben Lanham, Christopher Scurlock, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi and Ryan Winkler. The ensemble also includes these students from TUTS Humphreys School and The River: Mabyn Coleman, Mariah Cooper, Amanda Matos D'Lacoste, Haley Griffin, Izzy Harris, Nicole Hiemstra, Jacob Hurst, Michael Karash, Riley Korfhage, Riley Neal, Matthew Perkins, Jacqui Trinh-Juarez, Jessie Vance and Abby Yadan. The Teen Swings are Beatriz de Andrade e Lima and Lauren Schweers. Everett Baumgarten will understudy the role of "Michael Banks."

Mary Poppins is directed by Julie Kramer who last directed A Chorus Line at TUTS in 2019 and choreographed by Jessica Hartman who directed and choreographed the company's first show back after the pandemic last year, Rock of Ages.

Joining Kramer and Hartman on the production is Musical Director, Stephen W. Jones; Scenic Designer, Tim Mackabee; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Ryan O'Gara, Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Assistant Director, Ryan Scarlata and Associate Choreographer, Kristyn Pope. Casting for Mary Poppins is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Monique Midgette.

Based on the Walt Disney Film and the book by P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins features original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Book by Julian Fellowes, New Songs and Additional Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and was Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh. Mary Poppins runs December 6 through 24 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

("TUTS") - (Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director; Hillary J Hart, Executive Director) - Founded by Frank M. Young in 1968, Houston's non-profit home for musical theatre, is dedicated to enriching lives through innovative musical theatre, inclusive educational curriculums and dynamic community engagement. For more information, visit tuts.com.




Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
Get a first look at The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023 Photo
Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023
Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am for the Houston premiere playing April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.
Shakespearean-Themed Holiday Event Returns To Clute, Texas Photo
Shakespearean-Themed Holiday Event Returns To Clute, Texas
While people might not expect a production of Shakespeare's 'As You Like It,' complete with period costumes, Renaissance music and a gourmet meal in such a place, they will be pleasantly surprised. The Center for the Arts & Sciences, located in Clute, TX is host to one of the country's longest running 'Elizabethan Madrigal Feast' performances.
Main Street Theater to Present THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This Month Photo
Main Street Theater to Present THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This Month
Regency romance is back for the holidays at Main Street Theater with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley—a companion piece to the duo's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The StarsCast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The Stars
November 18, 2022

Theatre Under The Stars is introducing the practically perfect cast of Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins. Returning to TUTS in the role of “Mary Poppins” is Olivia Hernandez.
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley TheatrePhotos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
November 18, 2022

Get a first look at The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023
November 16, 2022

Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am for the Houston premiere playing April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.
Shakespearean-Themed Holiday Event Returns To Clute, TexasShakespearean-Themed Holiday Event Returns To Clute, Texas
November 16, 2022

While people might not expect a production of Shakespeare's 'As You Like It,' complete with period costumes, Renaissance music and a gourmet meal in such a place, they will be pleasantly surprised. The Center for the Arts & Sciences, located in Clute, TX is host to one of the country's longest running 'Elizabethan Madrigal Feast' performances.
Main Street Theater to Present THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This MonthMain Street Theater to Present THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This Month
November 11, 2022

Regency romance is back for the holidays at Main Street Theater with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley—a companion piece to the duo's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.