Calvary Entertainment, Encore Theatre & U Take 1 Productions Present SHOUT HALLELUJAH!

All-Greater Houston and surrounding areas are invited to enjoy this impactful and uplifting musical comedy production.

Jul. 28, 2021  

The setting is in a Black church where several key members of the church are confronted with personal and spiritual challenges. Brother Choir Director tries to solidify his place as the musical leader of the church against Sister.

Mouth and Sister Melony. Sister Mouth, Sister Melonie, and some of the Deacons confront Pastor Goodie, an upright man, on how he has been handling the church's business. This production speaks to realism and has a lot of laughter and heartfelt moments for all ages to experience.

Learn more at www.calvaryentertainment.com.


