CINDERELLA Comes to the National Youth Theater

National Youth Theater has announced its upcoming summer production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Kicking off the summer lineup, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is an exciting adaptation of the classic musical, which was nominated for a 2013 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical, and was the winner of three Drama Desk Awards, including Best Orchestrations.

Perhaps the most famous fairytale of all, this magical story has been re-imagined and set to music by two great masters of the musical. The characters are given depth and humor, and it is only through Cinderella's innocent faith in a miracle that allows her wish to go to the ball to come true. Musical highlights include "In My Own Little Corner," "A Lovely Night," "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" and "Impossible."

The talented cast, comprised of ages 11-19, presents the show July 19-21, at Concordia Lutheran High School, located at 700 E. Main Street in Tomball. The directorial team includes director Rachel Holland, assistant director Britanie Long, vocal director Aimee Bowles, choreographer Mirra Cabote, and directing interns Jacob Holland and Alexa Robbins.

Featured Cast:

Cinderella: Liberty Parks from Shenandoah

Prince: Kyle Cabote from Spring

Fairy Godmother: Holly Ashford from Spring

Stepmother: Gabriela Velazquez from Tomball

Portia: Winnie Shashack from Tomball

Joy: Violet Terrill from Tomball

King: Canaan Bowles from Tomball

Queen: Brooklynn Vincent from Montgomery

Herald: Greyson Ward from Willis

Performances:

Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.

Concordia Lutheran High School, 700 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375

Tickets can be purchased online at nationalyouththeater.org/ticketing.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Concord Theatricals. https://www.concordtheatricals.com.

