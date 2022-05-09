BWW Review: Greek God, Diane, Wreaks Havoc in Rec Room Arts HURRICANE DIANE

The unconventional and oddball comedy from the Pulitzer Prize finalist, Madeleine George, sees the Greek god, Dionysus, reenter civilization disguised as a butch gardener, Diane. The god's mission to seduce mortal women and help end climate change creates a story that elicits guttural laughs and a great night of Houston theatre.

Kasi Love and Chelsea Ryan McCurdy in Rec Room Arts HURRICANE DIANE.

Photo by Tasha Gorel.

Set in the modern era, Diane (or Dionysus) has come back after years of rest to help humanity. Starting with a bang, Diane (Kasi Love) begins the performance as a stand-up comic (think of the hilarious stand-up comedian Tig Nataro). Much like the Greek plays of old, Diane tells the audience what their goals are from the start. However, when they finally meet the neighborhood leader, Carol (Jeanee Harris), Diane realizes that her goals are not so easy to obtain anymore. Audiences can think of Carol as a grown-up and reformed mean girl whose main objective is to just have a wrought iron bench and tv-worthy lawn. Diane relishes in the chase of seducing Carol and deduces that they must start with Carol's friends to finally achieve their ultimate goal. Carol's friends, proud of her Italian heritage, Pam (Chelsea Ryan McCurdy), HGTV's Editor in Chief, Renee (Jasmine Renee Thomas), and recent divorcee and gullible Beth (Elizabeth Marshall Black) all reach out to the horticulturalist Diane, and the results are hilariously fantastic.

Kasi Love in Rec Room Arts HURRICANE DIANE.

Photo by Tasha Gorel.

Madeleine George's play is a truly incredible work of ensemble comedy. Each character is able to shine and is a directorial dream. First, praise goes to the productions director, Lily Wolff. Wolff has been a staple of Houston's literary and director world for a while. One can see why Rec Room's decision for Wolff as director of this comedy is excellent. This production is dripping with personality, not only in movement or blocking but in character intention. So many tiny moments made the show even more enjoyable, and it is partially thanks to Wolff's direction.

While all the performers are fantastic, singular appreciation for all of them must be paid. I personally found the performance from Kasi Love to be one of the best currently in the Houston theatre scene. Playing the Greek god of chaos is no easy feat, and Love does so with the utmost quiet hilarity. You would think that would be impossible to achieve. However, Love's acting ability to be silent and still extract laughter from the audience is no easy feat. The role of the mean girl, Carol, is played with a love-to-hate charm by Jeanee Harris. Not only does Harris' physicality work in the part, but also their impressive acting ability. Chelsea Ryan McCurdy, hot off the heels of an already outstanding performance in the Alley's, Amerikin, is a tour de force actor. McCurdy's comedic acting is in top-notch form currently, and their incredible accent work is a sight to see. If there is anything worth the ticket price, it is to witness McCurdy's "this is a natural look" line.

Jeanee Harris in Rec Room Arts HURRICANE DIANE.

Photo by Tasha Gorel.

Elizabeth Marshall Black as the recent divorcee and gullible Beth is a show's highlight because of her acting. Black's ability to convey complicated emotions when SNL-level comedy surrounds her is a sight to behold. Finally, Jasmine Renee Thomas, as Renee, the HGTV magazine editor, is a master of humor. When Renee questions jeopardizing her life to be with Diane, Jasmine creates a layered performance that is difficult to do.

Kasi Love and Chelsea Ryan McCurdy in Rec Room Arts HURRICANE DIANE.

Photo by Tasha Gorel.

The production's design elements are top-notch. Upon seating, we are clearly in the cookie-cutter homes of these moderately wealthy women. Scenic Design by Stefan Azizi and Jami Aguirre is a realistic and fabulous interpretation of the suburban homes we see in our cities. The marble granite countertop, white and bleached walls, and the picturesque french doors provide a beautiful canvas for Diane's chaos to ensue. Harri Horsley's costume design is in excellent form, as every character is fully symbolized by their clothing. I loved the vest that Diane wears as the item of apparel that truly represents the butch role that character is portraying.

I hesitate to mention that in a play called Hurricane Diane, there is a storm that does happen. The sound design by Robert Meek perfectly encapsulates all the chaos of this play, including this impending storm. Whether it be the thunderous sound (I had a few personal jump scares because it felt so real) or the tranquil moments of four women gathering. Meek's sound complements the performance and subtly becomes its own character. Finally, the lighting design by Madeleine Reid compliments Meek's and Azizi's design elements. Where Meek's design makes you feel the storm, Reid's design has you see it in all its disorder and disarray.

Hurricane Diane is a fantastic production and is one of the best shows this Spring-Summer in the Houston area . The theater space is small but mighty, and I foresee that this production can quickly sell out every night with word-of-mouth.

Hurricane Diane by Madeleine George is running at Rec Room Arts from Thursday, May 5th to Saturday, May 28th. Evening performances are Wednesday thru Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets can be bought at https://www.recroomarts.org/hurricane-diane or at their performance venue at 100 Jackson St.