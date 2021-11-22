BWW Review: A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS Starts A New Christmas Tradition at The Ensemble Theatre

Cast of A Motown Christmas.

Photo by Eileen Morris.

The Ensemble Theatre brings Houston a new holiday tradition with A Motown Christmas. In it's 45th season, the Ensemble invites you to come and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with this exciting, family-fun Christmas musical. Featuring holiday favorites such as "Deck The Halls", "This Christmas", and "Mary, Did You Know", and Motown Classics such as "My Girl" and "Stop in the Name of Love" ,this musical is sure to get you in a Christmas spirit with a Motown flair.

Written by Florida native, Nate Jacobs, A Motown Christmas, will have you dancing in your seat and singing all the way home. When asked about his inspiration for writing the piece, Jacobs shared his strong desire to "preserve a piece of our history within the Black Theatre". His hope in writing the book for this musical was for it to be a long-standing tradition within the Black community. A Christmas tradition that would cement the richness of Black culture and be a piece that would keep audiences coming back year after year.

(Troi Bingham)

Ensemble in A Motown Christmas

Photo by Eileen Morris.

On directing and choreographing A Motown Christmas, Illinois-native Keith Tyrone, spoke to the deep sense of community, family, and a sacred faith.Tyrone speaks to the musical being a "community celebration of the music of Motown that changed the world and our spiritual faith, which even during the turbulent times of Motown, helped us survive as a people in communities all over the United States."

Packed with musical dance numbers to many of Motown's biggest hits, the ensemble of actors, singers, and dancers fill the audience with joy as they embody the legends behind the music. Kyle Anthony Mosely, Troi Bingham, Shon Sims II, Regina Hearne, Kyle Ward, and the entire ensemble prove that Houston is filled with talent waiting to be seen. The entire ensemble filled the theatre with vivacious and lively energy as they led Houston in a new Christmas tradition.

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS runs from November 18th to December 26th at The Ensemble Theatre in Houston. Tickets start at just $37. Visit ensemblehouston.com for tickets and more information. A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS is a full-length musical intended for ages 6+. GROUP TICKET prices are also available.

COVID-19 Protocols: