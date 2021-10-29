BLACK PANTHER in Concert Will Be Performed by Houston Symphony

The Houston Symphony presents Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film. The concert is led by Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke, April 2 and 3, 2022 in Jones Hall. For tickets and further information visit www.houstonsymphony.org, or call the Symphony's Patron Services Center at 713.224.7575.

In 2018, Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what Super Hero films could be. Now you can relive the excitement of T'Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Houston Symphony performs Ludwig Göransson's Oscar® and Grammy®-winning score live to picture.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther Live in Concert is presented by the Houston Symphony, conducted by Steven Reineke and is performed at Jones Hall on April 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., and April 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Everyone in the audience is required to wear a mask while in Jones Hall. For a comprehensive schedule of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety. For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org.