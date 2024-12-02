Alley Theatre to Livestream Houston Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



League of Live Stream Theater and Alley Theatre are partnering to live-stream Alley Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol the weekend of December 20-22 for 4 select performances. This Houston holiday tradition featuring the Alley's Resident Acting Company can be enjoyed by audiences all over the world. Theatre fans who aren't able to attend in person or want to watch again will be able to purchase a live stream ticket and watch the show LIVE from the comfort of their homes.

A Christmas Carol invites audiences to celebrate the holidays and create cherished memories. This heartwarming Houston tradition continues to captivate and inspire. Audiences can experience this timeless tradition of the beloved tale by Charles Dickens with vibrant Victorian costumes, lively dance numbers, and stunning sets that transport them to 19th-century London. The production seamlessly blends the heartwarming story with a cappella renditions of favorite carols, filling the stage with the joyous sounds of the season. Alley Theatre Resident Artist Amber D. Gray directs this year's remount of A Christmas Carol, which was adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Ebenezer Scrooge for the eighth time at the Alley.

Watching a production from a regional theatre has never been easier. Tickets can be purchased on League of Live Stream Theater's website LOLST.org. After purchase, ticket buyers will receive an email including a unique, one-time-use link to access the live performance at the scheduled showtime. The performance will also be available to ticket buyers for 24 hours after curtain. This innovative ticketing system ensures an easy and secure experience for every viewer.

“I'm so delighted to be able to share our production of A Christmas Carol with the world through The League of Live Stream Theatre,” shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “LOLST does an excellent job of making the audience feel like they are right there at the performance up close. Last year, they live streamed the Alley's production of Anton Chekhov's Little Comedies directed by Richard Nelson and I was very impressed with the job they did. They are to theatre what televised games are to football. As an ardent subscriber to National Theatre at Home and Met Live at Home, it has long been my dream to offer Alley Theatre performances to a wider audience and these LOLST live-streamed performances are a great way of doing just that.”

Managing Director Dean Gladden adds, “For over 30 years, our tradition of A Christmas Carol has warmed the hearts of Houston families during the holidays. We're delighted to recreate the holiday magic and continue this cherished tradition.”

Comments