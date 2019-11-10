All Through The House Is Houston's Immersive Holiday Experience

All Through the House drops the audience right in the middle of the night before Christmas where Santa is desperately trying to get things together. The Stanley-Fitzpatrick family has started to settle in for the night. Little Sarah and Tommy are all aflutter with the excitement of the evening and their dads, Ken and Dean, are pulling on their kerchiefs...or that's what's supposed to be happening; except this isn't a Norman Rockwell painting and no one is really all that snug in their beds.

Local Playwright Eric James crafted this fully immersive play for Firecracker Productions where the audience will split into two groups and stroll through a Victorian Air BnB in Sawyer Heights housing the show. Groups will be led through the story on one of two tracks; each track offers a unique perspective of the show- come again and see a completely different play the second time around!

Tickets will include a short Happy Hour after each show. Audience members will get to enjoy live music, free drinks, small bites, and a meet and greet with actors.

Kelsey McMillan returns to Firecracker Productions to direct All Through the House, after previously directing 'No Exit', 'Belleville', 'Becky Shaw', 'Love/Sick', and 'The New Sincerity'. McMillan also directed 'Evil Dead The Musical' and 'Drag Christmas Carol' at Obsidian Theater.

The cast of All Through the House includes Nolan Legault as Dean, Allen Titel as Ken, Paige Thomas as Sarah, Eduardo Ramirez as Tommy, and Jarred Popoff as Santa.

All Through the House runs December 6-14 at 2215 Union St., Houston, TX 77007. Limited tickets available at www.FirecrackerProductions.org.





