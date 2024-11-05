Review: OH DEER... 《失憶【諒解】備忘鹿》 at The Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy Of Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kearen Pang’s Oh Deer...《失憶【諒解】備忘鹿》is a stunning one-woman play that not only showcases her multifaceted talents as a playwright, director, and actor, but also explores the deep emotional terrain of human relationships, forgiveness, and the passage of time. Pang’s intricate and deeply personal performance invites us to reflect on the delicate connections between mothers and daughters, the struggles of career-driven individuals, and the profound challenges that arise when life suddenly takes an unexpected turn.

The play follows Jennifer, a 49-year-old woman who finds herself laid off from her job at a jewellery company — a blow that leaves her questioning both her career and her path forward. Soon, she’s also faced with the news that her mother is diagnosed with dementia. As the play unfolds, Jennifer's journey is marked by moments of tension, frustration, and emotional reckoning, as she attempts to reconcile with her estranged mother and confront her own deep-seated feelings of resentment, guilt, and love.

Pang’s ability to portray multiple roles in this production is nothing short of masterful. As the central character, Jennifer, she brings a palpable vulnerability and strength to the role, capturing the character’s internal conflict and shifting emotional states. But what truly sets Pang’s performance apart is her ability to slip seamlessly into the other characters, such as the well-meaning, though slightly overbearing care home worker, or Jennifer's well-intentioned but out-of-touch friends. By simply changing her voice, altering her posture, or donning a scarf or pair of glasses, she becomes someone entirely different. The transitions between characters are so fluid yet convincing.

The relationship between Jennifer and her mother, however, is the emotional core of the play, and Pang’s portrayal of the strained bond between them is both delicate and intense, where after years of not seeing her mother, Jennifer attempts to "approach with caution" though as the one-sided conversation goes on, it gradually gives way to a dramatic 'unspoken' confrontation, where years of unspoken resentment surface. Pang’s control of her emotions during this scene is remarkable — she lets the tension build slowly, allowing the audience to feel the weight of the words and silence. As the tension reaches its peak, Pang’s quiet yet raw delivery holds the entire room in a suspended state of anticipation, culminating in an emotional climax that is both heartbreaking and cathartic. The emotional restraint that Pang demonstrates is impressive.

The staging of the production, designed by Siu Wai Man 邵偉敏, is incredibly detailed and clever. The key stand out feature was the use of a turntable set which helped to smoothly transition between locations such as Jennifer’s apartment, a restaurant, and her childhood home. In many ways, this rotating set mirrors the way adults often fall into a routine—our relationships and environments become familiar, the places we frequent settle into a comfortable predictability. There's little variation, yet enough for a busy, often repetitive rhythm of adult life. In addition, one of the most visually striking moments in the play is the deer-in-the-woods sequence, where projections, lighting, and Pang’s graceful movements create a symbolic image that lingers long after the scene ends. Special credit goes to Chuuufffung, Yeung Tsz Yan 楊子欣, and the creative team for crafting such a powerful and haunting image using only the simplest elements. It’s a testament to the play’s ability to create profound moments of impact with minimal resources, relying on the strength of the performance and design to convey a world of emotion and meaning.

Wong Ai Lun’s original music deserves special mention as well. The score complements the emotional rhythm of the play, with haunting melodies that underscore the tension and release between scenes. The music helps to seamlessly connect different moments, making transitions feel cohesive.

In the end, Oh Deer...《失憶【諒解】備忘鹿》 leaves its audience with much to ponder, and pushes us to examine our relationships with the people closest to us and also the relationship we have with ourselves. With its emotional depth and powerful performances, Oh Deer...《失憶【諒解】備忘鹿》 is a triumph for Kearen Pang — a deeply moving exploration of love, loss, and the complexity of human connection.

Comments