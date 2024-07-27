Review: MAMMA MIA at The Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy Of Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a five-year hiatus, "Mamma Mia! The Musical" has made a triumphant return to the stage in Hong Kong, gracing The Lyric Theatre at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts with its infectious energy and timeless ABBA hits. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and with a book by Catherine Johnson, this smash hit musical continues to bring joy and sunshine to theatergoers.



The heartwarming story follows Sophie Sheridan, a young 20-year old about to get married, who embarks on a quest to uncover her father's identity by inviting three men from her mother's past to her wedding. As the big day approaches, secrets unravel and relationships are tested, all set against a backdrop of love, laughter, and unforgettable ABBA classics that unite generations in celebration of family and friendship.

Steph Parry leads the UK cast magnificently as Donna Sheridan, capturing the character's free-spirited, independent essence with finesse. Parry's portrayal skillfully navigates Donna's emotional depths, showcasing both her profound love for her daughter and the poignant struggles of letting go, epitomized in the touching moments of "Slipping Through My Fingers" and the raw passion of "The Winner Takes It All."

Alongside Parry, Ellie Kingdon shines as Sophie Sheridan, embodying a blend of youthful exuberance and determination with a powerful and enchanting voice that enchants in songs like "Name of the Game" and "I Have a Dream."



Nicky Swift and Sarah Earnshaw round out the dynamic trio as Rosie and Tanya, Donna's loyal and endearing friends from the girl-band Donna and the Dynamos. Swift's portrayal of Rosie is a delightful mix of wit and charm, highlighted by impeccable comedic timing in crowd-pleasers like "Take a Chance on Me." Earnshaw captivates as the sophisticated and witty three-time-divorcee Tanya, effortlessly blending humor and elegance, particularly shining in the crowd-rousing "Does Your Mother Know."



Supporting these leading ladies are William HAZELL, Stuart Reid, and Bob Harms, who portray Donna's former flames and potential fathers of Sophie. Among them, Harms stands out as Bill Austin, delivering a memorable performance as the adventurous Aussie with a nod to Crocodile Dundee.

Overall, this production in Hong Kong is a testament to the enduring charm of "Mamma Mia! The Musical." With its stellar cast, timeless music, and dynamic performances, it promises an unforgettable experience for both devoted fans and newcomers alike. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of "Mamma Mia!" before it takes its final bow on August 15th, 2024.

Comments