WHITE CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Diamond Head Theatre This Holiday Season

Diamond Head Theatre will present the heartwarming holiday classic White Christmas from November 22 through December 14 with possibility of extension.

Join in at Diamond Head Theatre in Honolulu as we celebrate the season with this beloved musical. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II.

With romance in mind, they follow a duo of singing sisters en route to their Christmas show in a Vermont lodge. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including "Blue Skies", "I Love A Piano", "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.

