Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Hawaii: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dwayne Sakaguchi - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre 69%



HENRY IV, PART ONE

31%

Rebecca Mahar and Tony Pisculli -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Höyhty√§ - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 46%

Christine Lamborn - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 17%

Jennifer Hart and Trudy Hodnefield - DADDY LONG LEGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 13%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Michael Ng - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre 51%

Linda Johnson - DADDY LONG LEGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 30%

Taj Gutierrez - SPRING AWAKENING - Hawaii Children's Theatre 19%



Best Direction Of A Play

Christine Chang, Catherine Anne Restivo - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 58%

Rob Duval - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 19%

Lurana Donnels O'Malley - FLOWERS OF HAWAII - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 13%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Keola Simpson - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - UHM Kennedy Theatre 49%

Alex Munro - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 22%

Lurana Donnels O'Malley - FLOWERS OF HAWAI'I - UHM Kennedy Theatre 18%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Brodie Kinder - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY FINEGAN KRUCKEMEYER - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 67%

Veronica Vera - #HAOLEBOYFRIEND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 33%



Best Performer In A Play

Lilinoe Field-Perkins - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY FINEGAN KRUCKEMEYER - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 26%

Susan Hawes - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - anoa Valley Theatre 26%

Aiko Chinen - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - TAG The Actors Group 16%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Keola Simpson - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 42%

Taylor Bogan - FLOWERS OF HAWAII - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 34%

Lilinoe Field-Perkins - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY FINEGAN KRUCKEMEYER - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 8%



Best Play

WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY FINEGAN KRUCKEMEYER - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 61%

HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 27%

A SHOT RANG OUT BY MICHAEL HAGINS - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 12%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 56%

SPRING AWAKENING - Hawaii Children's Theatre 44%



Best Streaming Play

WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - HPU Theatre 37%

REMOTELY KYOGEN - Kennedy Theatre, UHM 23%

A SHOT RANG OUT BY MICHAEL HAGINS - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alten Kiakona - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY FINEGAN KRUCKEMEYER - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 47%

Emily Steward - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY FINEGAN KRUCKEMEYER - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre 24%

Rebecca Mahar - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 15%

