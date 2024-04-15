Ballet Hawaii Welcomes Richard Vida as Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mr. Richard Vida has been appointed Executive Director of Ballet Hawaii. Richard is an accomplished theatrical professional offering more than 30 years of expertise as an award-winning actor, teacher, producer and managing director.

Mr. Vida's career in the performing arts extends throughout all types of dance and theatrical events. His Broadway and national tour credits include the original production of Les Miserables, 42nd Street and The Drowsy Chaperone.

"We are so pleased to have Richard Vida take the helm at Ballet Hawaii. He brings a wealth of experience including event creation for such organizations as the Abingdon Theatre Company, Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and City of Hope Los Angeles," said Susan Schull, Ballet Hawaii Board of Directors President. "Although he is a World traveler mostly based in New York City, Richard has lived in Hawaii- so he is also familiar with our unique Island culture."

Artistic Director Pamela Taylor Tong added "We are excited to gain from Richard's Emmy Award-winning background in Television, Film and Off-Broadway including such prominent titles as The Stepford Wives, Little Manhattan and Disney's Geppetto."

For more news and information about Ballet Hawaii including events, visit ballethawaii.org

About Ballet Hawaii

Founded in 1976, Ballet Hawaii's mission is to teach, promote, produce and present dance in Hawaii. Originally a support group for the Honolulu City Ballet, this non-profit organization is dedicated to enriching Hawaii's cultural environment and providing opportunities for self-growth while instilling self-esteem and pride in its students, patrons and audiences. Its classes are focused on building confidence through accomplishment, while its presentation of world-class performances provides community with the priceless gift of professional, quality dance.

