The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s MFA/BFA Dance Concert Set For Next Month

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present the MFA/BFA Dance Concert: Introspection, a dynamic showcase of new works by senior dance students. Under the direction of Sami L.A. Akuna, this exciting performance features original choreography by graduating MFA and BFA students, highlighting diverse dance styles and themes that reflect their individual creative journeys. Performances will take place in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre from January 29 – February 2, 2025 with shows Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with an informal post show Q&A with the director and choreographers will follow the Friday, January 31st performance. Tickets are priced from $8-$18.

This year’s concert offers a powerful collection of contemporary works that explore personal identity, cultural heritage, resilience, and the challenges of the dance world. Each choreographer brings a unique voice to the stage, drawing inspiration from their individual experiences and backgrounds. The pieces highlight and blend a variety of dance forms, including but not limited to contemporary, hip-hop, traditional Tongan dance, and Afro-Cuban influences, creating a rich, dynamic, and thought-provoking performance.

Hannah Archer’s Painted People is inspired by her love of Dance-Theatre and the influence of Black Artistry on her creative work. This contemporary dance piece, which includes tap and jazz contemporary elements, focuses on themes of self-identity and the passage of time. Archer’s use of projections for the first time in her work adds a visual layer to her exploration, transformation, and reflection. “I want the audience to see a bit of themselves in my piece and feel entertained and inspired by the entire show,” says Archer.

Nani Marcos’ -apo investigates themes of cultural identity, ancestral respect, and the reinterpretation of tradition. Drawing on her Filipino-American heritage, Marcos uses contemporary dance to explore the power of batok (Filipino traditional tattoos) and the ways in which cultural practices are passed down through generations. The piece incorporates elements of storytelling, movement, and sound, creating a layered experience that reflects Marcos’ deep connection to her roots. “This piece is about reconnecting with my culture and respecting our ancestors,” shares Marcos.

Stephen Isileli Kolokihakaufisi’s Ritual is a deeply personal reflection on the significance of traditional Tongan dance in the progression of life. The piece explores how dance serves as a medium for passing down cultural knowledge from one generation to the next. Through Tongan, contemporary, hip-hop, and West African grooves, he highlights the importance of community, family, and self-actualization in the context of cultural traditions. His work also incorporates an original screendance video, expanding the reach of his exploration into digital media. He notes, “The art of passing down knowledge to younger generations as a sense of preservation is a great tool to keep people in communities together.”

Isabella Andrade’s Mi Viejos is a poignant and personal work that explores the experience of being a first-generation college student in an immigrant household. Through contemporary dance with Afro-Cuban influences, Andrade reflects on themes of strength, empowerment, and the breaking of generational barriers. The piece also showcases stunning costumes incorporating Hispanic cultural influences. Andrade shares, “I want other first-generation students and faculty to feel understood and to resonate with the themes of hope, strength, and breaking generational barriers.”

Camille Dias’ Limelight, a contemporary piece that combines street-style influences with a raw look at the life of a dancer. Focusing on the challenges of rejection, injury, burnout, and exhaustion, Dias’ work exposes the mental and physical toll of pursuing a career in dance. By addressing themes of success and failure, Dias invites the audience to consider the often-overlooked struggles that come with being a performer. Dias explains, “I want the audience to understand that being a dancer is so much more than just being a mover.”

These diverse works and others, including Beige: An Afro Ballet by Jonathan Clarke Sypert, The Rite of the Heel by Anneliese Wirsching, and Take One Take by Anu Shaw, will be performed by talented students from the UHM Department of Theatre & Dance. This concert provides a platform for young artists to share their personal stories and visions through the medium of dance. Each choreographer’s piece offers a window into the evolving world of dance, pushing boundaries and challenging audiences to reflect on their own identities and experiences.

The MFA/BFA Dance Concert: Introspection offers an evening of powerful performances exploring personal and societal themes through movement, showcasing the passion, dedication, and creativity of the next generation of dance artists.

The performance will take place in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre, January 29 – February 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 2 at 2:00 p.m. For more information and link to purchase tickets for the MFA/BFA Dance Concert: Introspection, please visit: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/dc2025/. Tickets can be purchased online 24/7. For ticketing or accessibility questions please contact the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.

