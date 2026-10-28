THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA to Perform at MACC

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6x Grammy Award-winning gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama will grace the Castle Theater stage on Thursday, December 10, at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale online to MACC Members now, and will go on sale to the general public at 10 am on Friday, October 30.

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. Celebrated by The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs with Lifetime Achievement Awards, inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and winners of six GRAMMY Awards, they have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans over 70 years. The Blind Boys are known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince, and Tom Waits. They have appeared on recordings with many artists, including Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville, Susan Tedeschi, Ben Harper, Patty Griffin, and Taj Mahal.

The Blind Boys released their latest album, Echoes Of The South, in August of 2023. It found the Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees coming home to Alabama to record in Muscle Shoals. The eleven-song collection is a portrait of perseverance from a group well-versed in overcoming incredible odds - from singing for pocket change in the Jim Crow South to performing for three different American presidents, soundtracking the Civil Rights movement, and helping define modern gospel music as we know it. The album garnered three GRAMMY Award nominations and won for Best Roots Gospel Album.

That win continued a run of GRAMMY Award nominations from the two previous years. In 2021, the group's collaborative recording with Béla Fleck, I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free, was tapped in the Best American Roots Performance category. In 2022, they garnered another nod for their collaboration with the band Black Violin on The Message in the Best Americana Performance category.

In March 2024, the definitive book on The Blind Boys of Alabama, titled Spirit of the Century, was released. It's an insider history of America's longest-running group and the untold story of their world, written with band members and key musical colleagues. Appearances on The View TV show and other major media outlets followed. After all these years, The Blind Boys show no signs of slowing down!

In keeping with the MACC's dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, hurricanes, and floods, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets: $29, $49, $69, & $89. Ticket prices include ALL taxes and fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available. Keiki 3-12 tickets are half price. Prices will increase on the day of the show.

For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.

THE MACC PRESENTS The Blind Boys OF ALABAMA

Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater

Thursday, December 10; 7:00 pm

Tickets: $29, $49, $69, & $89 (Includes ALL Taxes & Fees)

MACC members receive a 10% discount on tickets. Keiki 3-12 tickets are half price.

Prices increase on the day of the show.

Tickets on sale to MACC Members now and will go on sale to the general public at 10 am on Friday, October 30.

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