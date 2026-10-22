Jake Shimabukuro to Bring HOLIDAYS IN HAWAIʻI to MACC

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The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present the return of Jake Shimabukuro's Holidays In Hawaiʻi in a MACC Presents concert in the Castle Theater on December 15 at 7:30 pm. This show will also feature special guest Justin Kawika Young.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am to MACC members on Thursday, October 22, and to the general public on Monday, October 26.

This concert is part of the MACC's signature Hoʻonanea Series, so there will be pre-show festivities in the courtyard, pre-show entertainment in the Yokouchi Pavilion by Andrew & Jay Molina, Benny Uyetake, and the Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Ensemble, as well as displays of Maui arts & crafts, with dinner, snacks, and a full range of beverages available for purchase.

The ʻukulele virtuoso and beloved ambassador of aloha, Jake Shimabukuro, will present his seasonal extravaganza: Jake Shimabukuro, Holidays in Hawaiʻi! This festive show promises to be a sensational gift to music lovers worldwide, delivering an unforgettable experience filled with joy, warmth, and the infectious charm of the ukulele.

Jake Shimabukuro's unparalleled talent on the ʻukulele has captivated audiences around the globe, and now he's here to spread his unique brand of holiday cheer. Prepare to be enchanted as he strums his way through a dynamic repertoire that combines his signature show favorites with a vibrant collection of holiday classics. From the timeless melodies of 'We Three Kings' and 'O Holy Night' to the playful tunes of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and 'I'll Be Home For Christmas,' Jake will transport you to a musical wonderland, reimagining these beloved songs in his own inimitable style.

Over the course of his career, Shimabukuro has released numerous acclaimed albums, collaborated with an array of legendary artists—including Bette Midler, Yo-Yo Ma, Jimmy Buffett, Ziggy Marley, and Mick Fleetwood—and performed everywhere from the Sydney Opera House to the Hollywood Bowl and the Kennedy Center. His most recent projects showcase both his dazzling technical command and his growing focus on emotional storytelling through music.

Beyond the stage, Jake is a passionate advocate for music education and community outreach, frequently performing at schools and benefit concerts to inspire the next generation of musicians. Whether playing an intimate solo show or headlining with a full band, Shimabukuro continues to prove that the ukulele is an instrument of infinite possibilities—one that speaks a universal language of joy, connection, and hope.

For this holiday concert, Jake will draw from the new heartfelt album, Tis The Season, released last fall. The album is a vibrant celebration of holiday spirit, featuring collaborations with world-class artists across a blend of classic carols, Hawaiian holiday staples, and soulful reinterpretations. Additionally, the show will feature the soulful and captivating voice of special guest singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young. Together, this exceptional ensemble will create an atmosphere of pure merriment, ensuring that spirits remain bright throughout the entire performance.

Jake Shimabukuro, Holidays in Hawai'i is not just a concert; it's a celebration of the holiday season, a fusion of musical excellence, and a testament to the power of harmonious unity. So, gather your loved ones, embrace the magic of the ukulele, and let Jake Shimabukuro transport you to a world where music and the spirit of aloha intertwine to create an unforgettable holiday experience. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration – book your tickets now and prepare to embark on a musical journey like no other!

In keeping with the MACC's dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, hurricanes, and floods, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. As an added incentive, patrons who bring donations will be entered into a drawing to win a signed show poster, merchandise bundle, and a meet-and-greet with the artist.

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