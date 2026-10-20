Feature: 'AUANA holds auditions for dancers October 24 at Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber

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Cirque du Soleil’s Hawaiʻi-based resident production, ʻAuana, is holding an open casting call on October 24 for hula dancers skilled in both hula kahiko and hula ʻauana, a unique talent search from one of the biggest names in live entertainment.

Since premiering in December 2024, ʻAuana has welcomed more than 477,000 guests across 850 performances, bringing Hawaiʻi’s stories, traditions and cultural artistry to audiences from around the world.

The open audition will take place Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the OUTRIGGER Theater inside the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel. Dancers must be 18 years or older, with valid U.S. citizenship or Green Card. Ideal candidates should be available for contracts requiring nightly availability from Wednesday through Sunday.

The audition will be led by Kumu Hula Hiwa Vaughan, ʻAuana’s hula choreographer, alongside Artistic Director Ron Kellum. "As we audition and welcome new dancers into ‘Auana, we’re looking for artists who bring more than strong technique. We’re looking for dancers who have a genuine connection to hula and who can carry the spirit and intention into every performance,” says Vaughan. Dancers will learn choreography from the production and participate in improvisation and artistic exploration, with an emphasis on both technical ability and a genuine connection to hula.

Ron Kellum shares more about the upcoming audition, including what the production is looking for, the use of hula in 'Auana, and the Hawaiian artistry at the heart of the show:

BroadwayWorld Hawai'i: What are you looking for in dancers?

Kellum: We’re looking for talented hula dancers who bring authenticity and a love for storytelling to the stage. Hula is more than technique. It’s about understanding the culture and moving with intention to communicate the stories we share on stage. Through ʻAuana, dancers have the opportunity to share Hawaiian culture with audiences around the world. We want audiences to feel a genuine connection to the stories and meaning behind each movement.

BWWH: What is the role of authentic Hawaiian artistry in the production?

Kellum: Authentic Hawaiian artistry is at the heart of ʻAuana. The production was shaped in collaboration with a Native Hawaiian creative team, including Dr. Aaron Sala, Hiwa Vaughan, Manaola Yap, and Keao NeSmith, whose cultural knowledge, artistic vision, and expertise helped shape the show. Every element is layered with intention, from the storytelling and music to the movement and visual design, ensuring that the stories we bring to the stage honor the culture, traditions, and living spirit of Hawaiʻi.

BWWH: How is hula being brought to a global stage through Cirque du Soleil?

Kellum: 'Auana brings hula to a global stage, introducing audiences from around the world to an art form that carries the stories, history, and spirit of Hawaiʻi. Hula is woven throughout every act, playing an integral role in telling the stories we are bringing the stories to life onstage alongside acrobatics and music. Audiences may come to ‘Auana to be entertained, but our hope is that they leave with a deeper appreciation for Hawaiʻi and its people. What we share onstage is only a small part of the culture, but it can be the beginning of a meaningful connection. If the experience inspires audiences to learn more about Hawaiian language, music, traditions, and the deeper significance of hula, then we’ve accomplished something truly meaningful.

Candidates interested in applying are strongly encouraged to pre-register online by 12pm. HST on October 23, 2026, using this link. On-site registration will also be available.

During the audition, Kumu Hiwa will teach choreography from the production and guide dancers through improvisation and artistic exploration. Candidates are not expected to prepare or perform their own choreography. Dancers should wear minimal makeup to allow their natural expressions and movement to be clearly seen. Candidates selected to move forward will be notified following the audition. No contracts will be offered on the day of the audition.

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