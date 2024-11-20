 Ryan “Oki” Naka and The Improv Superette Bring Comedy to the Kumu Kahua Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ryan “Oki” Naka and The Improv Superette will perform a night of comedy at Kumu Kahua Theatre! Audiences are invited to experience a unique, unscripted performance. The recently formed improv team is back to brighten the holidays following a packed debut performance at the theatre earlier this year, presented as part of Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Dark Night series.

“It’s all about creativity in the moment and connecting with the audience in a way only a live, unplanned performance can,” said playwright and actor Ryan “Oki” Naka. “We can’t wait to share this fun evening with the community, and appreciate these opportunities through Kumu Kahua to help us celebrate the vibrant artistry of improv.”

Kumu Kahua’s Dark Night series supports Honolulu’s cultural diversity by offering artists a platform to engage with the community, and showcase their talents during “dark nights” when the theater is available. The December event with Ryan “Oki” Naka and The Improv Superette will be showcased at an open time during the run of Kumu Kahua Theatre’s featured production of Kimo the Waiter by playwright Lee Cataluna.

Admission to Ryan “Oki” Naka and The Improv Superette is just $5, with tickets available online at Eventbrite or by contacting the theatre. Plans are also in the works for more Sunday improv nights with the team, working around Kumu Kahua’s main presentations throughout its remaining 54th Season.

