Previews: Hawaii Winter Theatre Preview Roundup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The holiday season is just around the corner, and the islands have some wonderful theatre offerings to keep spirits high! Check out some of the shows we’re looking forward to, broken down by island, and listed in order of opening date.

O’AHU

Once on This Island

Mānoa Valley Theatre

November 14-December 8

The beloved sun-drenched Ahrens and Flaherty musical comes to life at MVT, presented in the round! Director/choreographer Ahnya Chang is sure to breathe some exciting and dynamic life into this favorite, which recently enjoyed a Broadway revival in 2017.

Fool For Love

The Actor’s Group

November 22-December 8

Sam Shepard’s classic and highly-awarded play, the penultimate offering of his Family quintet preceded by True West, follows turbulent lovers May and Eddie (Matthew Miller and Carolyn Corley) as they come to terms with their past, present, and future.

White Christmas

Diamond Head Theatre

November 22-December 14

The perfect holiday offering! Based on the classic movie musical and packed with memorable Irving Berlin tunes such as “Sisters”, “Count Your Blessings”, and the eponymous “White Christmas”, this show is sure to delight—featuring BroadwayWorld Hawaii’s 2023 winner for Best Performer in a Musical Alexandria Zinov as Judy Haynes, the role originated by Vera-Ellen in the movie.

Southernmost

Kumu Kahua Theatre

January 23-February 23

Set in Ka’u, the southernmost tip of the Big Island, Mary Lyon Kamitaki’s play sets a dramatic family homecoming against an equally dramatic volcanic eruption. Southernmost comes to Kumu Kahua after a well-received run at Playwright’s Arena in Los Angeles.

HAWAI’I ISLAND

A Christmas Carol

Hilo Community Players

Dec 6-22

Hawaii’s oldest theatre company dazzles with this popular musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ beloved tale. Fresh from playing Riff Raff in Rocky Horror, local favorite Ricky Alvarez stars as the “Meanest Man in Town” himself.

Ebeneezer Scrooge’s Big Aloha Theatre Christmas Show

Aloha Theatre

Dec 6-22

Head Kona side to the iconic Aloha Theatre for their take on this classic with a special local twist! This “gut-busting, fun, and family-friendly” show is sure to spread some Christmas cheer, Hawaii style.

MAUI

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)

ProArts Playhouse

December 6-15

If you’re all Christmas Carol’d out, head over to the Valley Isle for a “madcap romp” through every other Christmas story, featuring music, comedy, and both modern and ancient Christmas traditions from around the world.

Nutcracker Sweets

Maui OnStage, Iao

December 14, 15, 21, 22

Come enjoy this “fresh retelling” of the timeless Tchaikovsky ballet presented in collaboration between Momentum Dance Maui and Maui OnStage, now in their fourth year. This shortened version follows young Clara to the Land of Snow and the Land of Sweets, where Toy Soldiers march and dancing snowflakes greet the Snow Queen.

KAUAI

On Golden Pond

Kaua’i Community Players

January 3-19

The Tony Award-winning family drama by Ernest Thompson kicks off KCP’s 2025 season. The show centers around an aging couple as they contemplate their golden years on the golden shores of their summer home on a New Hampshire lake. Fans of the 1981 film adaptation starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn will no doubt be transported by the intimacy of the live production of this classic of American theatre.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More