Photos: 4.48 PSYCHOSIS at UHM Earle Ernst Lab Theatre

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre is presenting the final performances of 4.48 Psychosis by Sarah Kane, directed by MFA candidate Arlo Chiaki Rowe. This production of Sarah Kane's final play will be performed at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre. Check out production photos below!

The show, which incorporates elements of Japanese theatre including Noh and Butoh, alongside live Taiko drumming, explores mental illness in a raw and visually compelling way. Tickets range from $8-$18. Please be advised this show contains: suicidal ideation, mental illness, self-harm, profane language, and flashing lights.

4.48 Psychosis offers a deeply personal and poetic portrayal of mental illness, focusing on themes of psychosis, profound loneliness, and the struggle to make human connections. At 4:48 a.m., the main character finds a moment of sanity, but soon slips back into anguish and torment. Kane's fragmented narrative invites audiences into the experience of someone living with severe depression, while Rowe's direction emphasizes both the beauty and the darkness inherent in the work.

The creative team behind this production include: set design inspired by traditional Noh staging by MFA candidate Antonio Hernandez, lighting design incorporating Butoh-inspired lighting techniques by MFA candidate Tyler Kanemori, stylized costume and make-up designed by MFA candidate Caitlin Chavis, dramaturgical research by Ph.D. candidate Maggie Ivavova, movement choreography by MFA candidate Anna Quijano, original compositions on the piano and live Taiko drumming by Paul Cosme and JunYi Chow, and additional sound and projection designs by Heewon Lee and director Rowe.

This production brings a powerful blend of Japanese theatrical aesthetics and Kane's raw, poetic language together. With MFA candidate Robert Morris III in the lead role, this production brings to the stage an unforgettable exploration of mental health and intense longing for human connection.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets online, please visit manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/448p. For ticketing or accessibility questions, please email the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.

