PUANA World Premiere to be Performed at UHM Kennedy Theatre This Fall

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre proudly present Puana, a world premiere hana keaka (Hawaiian Theatre) that delves into the profound spiritual connections between Kānaka Maoli (Native Hawaiians) and their kūpuna (ancestors) through the art of song. On stage September 27-28 and October 4-6, 2024, this original production brings a compelling experience to the stage that weaves together music, memory, and cultural legacy.

Tickets range from $5-$25. More info and link to purchase tickets can be found online at: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/puana. Please note that this hana keaka production will be performed predominantly in ‘ōlelo Hawaiʻi. Educators interested in school field-tip performances should contact ktbox@hawaii.edu for more information.

Puana unveils a narrative where family moʻokūʻauhau (genealogy) becomes a window to the past, revealing stories encapsulated in poetic compositions that guide a group of contemporary musicians on their artistic journeys. This groundbreaking production is a collaborative effort between UHM's Hawaiian Theatre Program and Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha, a project of Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language. Under the visionary direction of renowned playwright, director, and Hawaiian Theatre Professor Kumu Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker, Puana brings together an extraordinary creative team, including professor, composer, and Kumu Hula R. Keawe Lopes, Jr., Kumu Hula Tracie Kaʻōnohilani Lopes, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musician Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, Moʻolono and playwright Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker, alongside Māori composer and award-winning recording artist Tawaroa Kawana.

Audiences can expect to be captivated by the journey of the central characters, a group of friends who come together to record music and form a band, only to discover that their relationships and individual talents are deeply intertwined with their collective identity. As they navigate their creative paths, they uncover the power of ancestral guidance and the importance of honoring the musical legacy passed down through generations. The show's themes of creativity, community, and the relationality between people, their environment, and their ancestors are explored through a rich tapestry of music, dance, and storytelling.

Kumu Baker shares her deep connection to the themes of the production, stating, “This connection that we have with those that have come before, the connection that we have with our ancestors, we believe that they're always with us, we stand on their shoulders, and they continue to guide us as we move forward in our journeys. Puana provides an opportunity for [Kānaka Maoli] to celebrate our musical legacy, to reflect on the accomplishments and skill of haku mele, and to build upon that legacy today.”

The production's artistic team is a powerhouse of talent, with scenic design by Chris Patrinos, lighting and projections by Noelani Montas, and costumes by the dynamic duo of Kaʻiukapu Baker and Maile Speetjens. The musical elements, integral to the storytelling, are being crafted by Kumu Keawe Lopes and Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, whose collaboration will bring a transcendent auditory experience to the stage. “I'm excited about the magic that's going to happen,” says Kumu Baker. “When all the various aspects of a production come together, it's so magical. We have amazing people on this project, and it's going to be amazing.”

As the UHM Hawaiian Theatre Program marks its 10th anniversary, this production stands as a testament to the growth and evolution of hana keaka plays originating in the UHM Department of Theatre & Dance. Reflecting on this milestone, Baker says, “Puana comes at a time when we are reflecting on what we've built over the past 10 years and also thinking about what will come, celebrating and planning for the future of hana keaka.” Audiences won't want to miss this extraordinary celebration of Hawaiian culture, music, and storytelling. Join us for Puana at Kennedy Theatre this fall and experience the mana of hana keaka.

Tickets for Puana are on sale now online at etickethawaii.com by selecting Performing Arts, then selecting Kennedy Theatre. Ticket prices are the same online and at the Box Office. In-person ticket sales at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office begin on September 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. More information and the link to purchase tickets online can be found at: https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/puana. For additional ticketing questions, please contact ktbox@hawaii.edu or call 808-956-7655.

