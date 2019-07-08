PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play at Blaisdell Concert Hall

Come to the "masquerade" as Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera plays at the Blaisdell Concert Hall Aug. 7 through Sept. 1. This marks the first time Phantom has toured through Hawaii in nearly 25 years.

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production is now on tour across North America. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is "bigger and better than ever before." Featuring brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor.

The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show's legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score - with songs like "Music of the Night," "All I Ask Of You," and "Masquerade" - will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this Phantom one of the largest productions now on tour.

Emma Grimsley will assume the role of "Christine Daae," and will join the current company which features: Derrick Davis as 'The Phantom,' Jordan Craig as 'Raoul,' Trista Moldovan as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' David Benoit as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Rob Lindley as 'Monsieur André,' Susan Moniz as 'Madame Giry,' Phumzile Sojola as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and SarahGrace Mariani as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble includes Stephen Mitchell Brown, Jenna Burns, Daniella Dalli, Kaitlyn Davis, Dan Debenport, Patrick Dunn, Mark Emerson, David Foley, Jr., Siri Howard, Edward Juvier, Michael Maliakel, Kathryn McCreary, Adryan Moorefield, Shane Ohmer, Quinto Ott, Lily Rose Peck, Herb Porter, Nicholas Ranauro, Travis Taylor, Stephen Tewksbury, Carmen Vass, Victor Wallace, Micki Weiner and Marguerite Willbanks. The Corps de Ballet includes McKenna Birmingham, Daniela Filippone, Charlotte Hovey, Jordan Lombardi, Austin Sora and Tara Sweeney.

For more information and tickets to The Phantom of the Opera, tap here.





