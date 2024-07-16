Hawaii Performing Arts Festival To Present LITTLE WOMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since the summer of 2005, Hawaii Performing Arts Festival (HPAF) has continued to bring world-class music to Hawai'i Island.

Over the past 20 years, HPAF has garnered an international reputation as a premiere training and performance program for aspiring young artists worldwide, many of whom have gone onto significant careers as singers, conductors, directors, orchestral musicians, and teachers. Alumni have recently appeared on Broadway, National Tours, The Metropolitan Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and beyond. Each season, HPAF assembles an exceptional roster of faculty artists who provide instruction and appear in a series of public concerts for the Big Island community.

For its 2024 Season finale, Hawaii Performing Arts Festival is proud to present Little Women: The Broadway Musical, a captivating production that promises to enchant audiences of all ages. This timeless tale, based on Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, will be brought to life on the stage of the Kahilu Theatre on July 20 and 21 at 3pm. Little Women has garnered widespread acclaim and numerous awards, making it a must-see for theater enthusiasts.

Audiences will be treated to a moving and heartwarming performance, featuring a talented cast starring Ryanne Solinsky and Elena Montera Mulligan as Jo and Evan Shields and Logan Pavia as Laurie. The remainder of the company includes Grammy Award-winner, Daniel Belcher, as Mr. Laurence, Sanju Ebanks as Professor Bhaer, Mark Hosseini as Mr. John Brooke, Gabriella Schafer and Morgan Lane as Marmee, Elysa Raquel Hernandez and Tori Hitchcock as Beth, Karoline Larsen and Francesca Fioravanti as Meg, Madeline Belcher and Caroline Hendren as Amy, and Alina Reitz and Jingxuan Zhang as Aunt March.

Under the baton of music director and conductor, Justin John Moniz, the production is accompanied a 14-piece professional orchestra comprised of musicians from across the world, including players from the Broadway companies of The Great Gatsby, Sweeney Todd, Fiddler on the Roof, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra, and more. Director Beth Dunnington and choreographer Debra McGee capture the spirit of the original story while adding a new layer of depth and emotion. Tickets for both performances may be purchased at the Kahilu Theatre box office, https://kahilutheatre.org/ or via phone at (808) 885-6868.

HPAF's 2024 Season runs June 27 through July 21. A full calendar of events and tickets for all events are available by visiting https://hawaiiperformingartsfestival.org/. HPAF is a non-profit organization whose aim is to offer a world-class music training and performance program in the inspirational setting of Hawaii, and to improve the education and elevate the spirit of all who participate, especially the local community.

