Kennedy Theatre Reveals 61st Season

Kennedy Theatre’s 61st production season will bring new and original works to the forefront while celebrating groundbreaking works of the past.

MAINSTAGE SEASON

The Mainstage Season begins in September with the world premiere hana keaka (Hawaiian Theatre) performance of Puana, exploring the deep connections that Kānaka Maoli have with their kūpuna (ancestors) through song. This collaborative endeavor brings together UHM’s Hawaiian Theatre Program and Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha, a project of Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language. In Late February, the newest Associate Professor of Acting will bring his previous Broadway touring experience playing “Angel” and professional expertise to Kennedy Theatre to direct RENT. While the story is rooted in the AIDS crisis of the 80s and 90s, its narrative and themes transcend time and draw parallels to the pressing issues that our local community is facing today.

PRIME TIME SERIES

The Prime Time Series features the culminating works of MFA directors, dancers, choreographers, designers, playwrights, MFA/BFA dance candidates, dance faculty and invited guest artist works. This year’s Prime Time Series opens in October with a hauntingly beautiful production of Sarah Kane’s play, 4.48 Psychosis, directed by MFA candidate Arlo Chiaki Rowe. Infusing elements of Japanese arts, this production curates stylized portrayals of real mental health struggles. November features Metamorphosis, a dance concert co-directed by Professors Pei-Ling Kao and Kara Jhalak Miller. Featuring multiple choreographies created by local artists and faculty members, this dance concert celebrates innovative create processes and diverse choreographies. The first production of the spring semester in late January is the MFA/BFA Dance Concert directed by Sami L.A. Akuna. It highlights new original choreographies from MFA candidates Hannah Archer, Jonathan Clarke Sypert, Isileli Tuifua and BFA seniors Isabella Andrade, Camille Dias, Anu Shaw, and Anneliese Wirsching. April features the final production of the Prime Time Series, CLOCKS, written and directed by MFA candidate Jay Pitt. This world premiere production is an exploration of young, sapphic love – and all the joy and hardships that come with it.

LATE NIGHT SERIES

Late Night Theatre Company strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-making that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers our local, national, and global communities. Late Night productions are by, for, and about UHM students. The Late Night Theatre Company’s 2024-2025 season has its first offering in December 2024 with Gothmass and a second offering in late February 2025 with Mapping Living Histories: Performance as Embodied Archive. Please be sure to check online for updates and stay tuned for other Late Night surprises.



Kennedy Theatre program and schedule are subject to change.

