Previews: MID-SUMMER THEATRE PREVIEW ROUNDUP

We’re halfway through the summer here in Hawai’i nei, and the theatre offerings so far have been top notch! There is still a lot of great theatre to come this summer, so take a look at some of our most-anticipated picks from across the islands, listed in order of opening date:

Cymbeline, Titus Andronicus, As You Like It

O’ahu: ARTS at Mark’s Garage from August 3-11, and Hawaiian Mission Houses from August 9-17

Hawai’i Shakespeare Festival’s 23rd season (as always, sponsored by and dedicated to the magnanimous Dame Judi Dench) presents a trio of plays spanning a spectrum of settings and aesthetics. If you’ve ever needed a 1980s synthwave Cymbeline, a gorecore contemporary American Titus, and—I do declare!—a Southern belle Rosalind in your life, here’s your chance! The outdoor setting at Hawaiian Mission Houses and our warm summer nights are sure to lend the Deep South-set As You Like It an especially magical air.

Frozen

O’ahu: Diamond Head Theatre, from July 26-August 25

For the first time in forever, this long-anticipated summer show makes its Hawai’i debut—and is already almost completely sold out! Helmed by Broadway vets and featuring a cast peppered with some of Oahu’s local all-stars, this hot-ticket show will also offer an autism-friendly dress rehearsal on July 21 at 2pm.

Aloha Attire

Big Island: Aloha Theatre, from August 2-11

Hawaiian playwright and journalist Lee Cataluna’s iconic look at 1980s Hawai’i through the lens of two sisters rummaging through a box of relics comes to the Big Island! The show originally premiered as a commissioned piece, part of Kumu Kahua’s 50th anniversary season in 2020. Original presented digitally because of lockdown, it has since been adapted for the stage, as in UH Mānoa’s production in November 2023. The director of that iteration, Taurie Kinoshita, described Cataluna’s characters “like old friends—familiar, endearing—her plays comfort and move us with how true to life they are.” This slice-of-life show is sure to resonate deeply with anyone who grew up in the islands in the 80s, and will be offered on a pay-what-you-can basis!

Man of La Mancha

Maui: MAC Castle Theatre, from August 16-25

Maui Academy of Performing Arts kicks off its 50th anniversary season with this beloved standard of musical theatre rep, featuring Lovey Lee director Francis Tau’a as Sancho Panza. It’s a big year for MAPA, as they also broke ground on their new black box, the Naylor Family Theatre, set to open in 2025. Looking forward to some big things from the Valley Isle!

