Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal September 2026 Prompt

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Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the September prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite. Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Two Christmas prompts. One prompt is a throw-back to the first year of the play prompt contest. For some reason, it snows in Hawai'i on Christmas day. Write a ten-page maximum scene about the event. Why did happen? Did anyone see it coming? Does it portend anything? How do people react? How does nature react?

The other prompt is inspired by a play my daughter wrote. Write a ten-page maximum scene about an argument between Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, a Leprechaun, Cupid, Headless Horsemen, etc. The argument can be about anything: who's more beloved; who's more famous; who's holiday is better; who ate the last cookie; why didn't you take out the trash; a romantic entanglement. Anything.

Choose one prompt or write both. Only one play will win the September prompt, but all entries may be eligible to be part of a special presentation in December this year.

Deadline to Enter: September 30th 2026

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