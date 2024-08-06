Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the August 2024 Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the August prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2024 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

August 2024 prompt

A sporting prompt. First, make up a sport, then write a ten page maximum scene using that sport. The scene should end in a display of either sportsmanlike or unsportsmanlike behavior. Avoid describing the sport you create; assume all the characters know all the rules, subtleties, and history of the sport. All the characters think they know everything about the sport.

Deadline to Enter: August 31, 2024

Submit your August entries HERE

