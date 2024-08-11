Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces New Pricing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to the increased costs of operation, Kumu Kahua Theatre is raising individual ticket pricing by $3.00 for all mainstage productions and ticket-types, effective immediately. Subscription prices, will not be affected, and subscribers will still be able to purchase additional individual tickets for $15.00.

Reflecting this increase, ticket prices will now be $28.00 for general admission, $23.00 for seniors and military, and $13.00 for students – Fridays through Sundays. Thursdays will continue to have special pricing of $23.00 for general admission, $18.00 for seniors and military, and $8.00 for students. Groups of ten or more will always be $18.00 each.

“Because we never want price to be a barrier to seeing theatre written by and about the people of Hawaiʻi, we have always been loath to raise our prices at all” says Managing Director, Donna Blanchard. “While we have to slightly increase individual ticket prices at this time, weʻre happy to say weʻre not raising the cost of our subscriptions; that's the way to go!”

Kumu Kahua Theatre has not raised individual ticket prices since 2015 and with this small increase, they continue to offer the lowest ticket for any independent, full-season theatre company on Oʻahu.

Ten Dennis Carroll Tickets are still available for every weekend of performances. Named for the theatreʻs founder, these tickets are available to reserve free of charge, on a first come first served basis. Those interested should contact the box office to reserve.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now with evening and matinee performances available. Patrons are encouraged to reserve seats as soon as possible at www.kumukahua.org or by contacting the theatre box office at (808) 536-4441. Prices range from $8-$28, with showtimes offered Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Audiences can additionally take advantage of the theatre’s generous subscription plans. Guests may also consider a donation that will enable others to experience the beauty of theatre with Kumu Kahua’s Scholarship Subscriptions and Dennis Carroll Tickets.

“Keeping it local since 1971,” Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, H. Hawaii Media, Simply Storage, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy’s Restaurants, Highway Inn, Generations Magazine, CVS/Longs Drugs, HMSA, Hawaiian Electric, MonkeyPod, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

