Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces World Premiere Of WINNIE-THE-POOH AND BUNRAKU TOO

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the world premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh and Bunraku Too by The HTY Ensemble, adapted from the book by A. A. Milne, illustrated by E. H. Shepard . The show launches HTY's 70th Birthday Season and is the first in a lineup of nine original productions planned for the season.

Audiences will delight in the HTYʻs unique adaptation of A. A. Milne's classic tale. The production introduces audiences to the Japanese Art of Bunraku, a traditional form of puppetry, which the ensemble used to create the characters in the show. The creative team team also took inspiration from the idea that the author wrote the stories for his young son and favorite stuffed bear. The designs for the puppets in the show are based on the iconic illustrations by E. H. Shepard.

“Being from Hawaii, it is natural for us to find inspiration in different types of theatrical traditions, especially those culturally important to our community. In this production, you will see elements of traditional Japanese staging, puppetry, music, and learn a little about Bunraku. We hope to inspire the storytellers and theatre makers of the future, giving them both a taste of what has been done before and to excite them to create new work with the pile of stuffed toys they have tucked away,” shared Artistic Director Eric Johnson who also directed the production.

Renowned puppeteer, Lynn Jeffries, served as master consultant for the show. The scenic and prop design are by Chesley Cannon and Eric West. Cannon also designed video projections and lighting for the show. The creative team credits also include: costume design by Iris Kim, sound and music design by Mattea Mazzella, puppet design by Eric West, Iris Kim, Chesley Cannon, and Lynn Jeffries.

The cast features HTY resident ensemble members Annie Lokomaikaʻi Lipscomb, Mattea Mazzella, Kalā Muller, Hermenigildo Tesoro Jr., and Emily Wright. The show is sponsored by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, Maternal and Child Health Branch.

Winnie-the-Pooh and Bunraku Too will open to audiences on Sunday, August 25th at 2:00pm at Tenney Theatre followed by performances on September 1st at 2:00pm and September 14th at 4:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership.

Information on HTY's 70th season or on becoming a member of HTY can be found on their website: www.htyweb.org.

About Honolulu Theatre for Youth

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi. Explore HTY online at htyweb.org.

