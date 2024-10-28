Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces World Premiere Of FOREST FLUTTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the world premiere of of a new play titled, Forest Flutters: A Bird-Day Party, created by Danica Rosengren and the HTY Ensemble. The show is the fourth of nine original productions in HTY's 70th Birthday season and is a collaboration with Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum, sponsored by the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

The development of the production began as a multi-sensory arts installation and performance at Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. The art installation invited any museum-goer to enter into a Hawaiʻi forest from January to May of 2024. In addition, the space also housed immersive performances for neurodivergent young people created with and performed by the HTY Ensemble. Since May, the project evolved into a fully fledged production for families to enjoy at HTYʻs Tenney Theatre.

Show creator and director, Danica Rosengren, shared, “As the granddaughter of a biology teacher, a bird lover, an educator and an artist, I am drawn to telling stories inspired by our natural surroundings. We learned from our friends at the Department of Land and Natural Resources that this year, 2024, is Makahiki Nā Manu Nahele or the Year of the Forest Birds. This discovery made me excited about the possibility of our show being a part of the larger state celebration.”

The interactive show is geared for the littlest audience members and their families and features original songs and puppets. The production showcases HTY Resident Ensemble members Alyssia Kepaʻa, and Jarren Amian with Set and Prop Design by Karen Kiefer; Costumes by Iris Kim; Lighting Design by Chesley Cannon; Puppet Design by Karen Kiefer and Emily Wright, and Sound Design by Mattea Mazzella.

Forest Flutters will open to audiences on Sunday, November 10th at 2:00pm at Tenney Theatre followed by a performance on Saturday, November 16th at 4:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership.

