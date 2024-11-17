GOTHMASS IN WAIKIKI AND OTHER FEME FATALES Set for Late Night Theatre Company At Kennedy Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present Late Night Theatre Company's production of Gothmass in Waikiki and other Femme Fatales, conceptualized and directed by Asian Performance PhD student Mariah Massengill. This production is an enticing interactive experience that showcases a variety of provocative, lewd, and dark performances (original dances, songs, and short plays) with themes of holidays, spirituality, and alternative living. Through these performances, Massengill hopes to share the stories of her performers, who are reflections of our communities here in O‘ahu of trans and queer folx, women, oppressed groups, paganistic practitioners, and various subcultures of Asian Americans, and to help these people feel more seen. Massengill hopes to share the stories of her performers, who are reflections of our communities here in O‘ahu—trans and queer folx, women, oppressed groups, paganistic practitioners, and cultural practitioners from China, Japan, and the Philippines—in order to help these people feel more seen. Gothmass in Waikiki and other Femme FaTALES runs December 7-8, 2024, Saturday/Sunday at 8:30 p.m., and will be performed in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at UHM Kennedy Theatre. Tickets are $5-$10 and are on sale at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting one hour before the show.

Gothmass was inspired by a local event created by the underground performance art company Imurse a few years ago. Their reopening event in Waikiki included a variety of goth holiday cabaret acts, such as a strip-tease Santa and yule poetry readings, as well as audience interaction. The event included dark, raunchy, and paganistic elements, but was still warm and heartfelt at the same time. Massengill was inspired to innovate a new work in the spirit of Imurse's event because of their love for all things goth and alternative, and feels that “our students were owed the chance to be their best freaky funky selves on stage, to create their own spirit, and to be loud and proud enough to shove it in everyone's face.” This event is an immersive, interactive experience that blends holidays, religious beliefs, and rituals. The production also includes a variety of acts such as a naughty elf auction and dance performances inspired by Tahitian dance, Jingju (sometimes referred to as Chinese Opera), Japanese Butoh, etc.

With this production, Massengill hopes to raise audience awareness of underground and experimental art on Oʻahu. This upcoming production is filled with exciting audience participation, holiday cheer, and dances, but it also is a vessel for vulnerability and for tackling deeper issues. Massengill shares, “the aim is to create an experience that will help open audience members to a space that's a welcoming space for self-expression, being a place to be out, to be ‘too much,' and to be YOU.”

For more information please visit manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/gothmass. This performance contains mature themes and language including simulated blood, menstruation, and other bodily fluids, sexual intimacy, mention of incest and pedophilia, religion and spirituality, and partial and simulated nudity. About Late Night Theatre Company We strive to create relevant and innovative performance art-making by, for, and about UHM students that dismantle oppression, foster skills in a pre-professional environment, and empower our local, national, and global communities.

Gothmass in Waikiki and other Femme FaTALES

PRESENTED BY: UHM's Late Night Theatre Company & Kennedy Theatre

WHEN: December 7-8, 2024 SAT & SUN at 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at Kennedy Theatre 1770 East-West Road Honolulu, HI 96822

TICKET PRICES:

$10 Regular

$8 Senior, Military, UH Faculty/Staff

$5 UH Manoa Students (with Valid UHM ID)

Ticket prices include all service fees.

PURCHASE INFO: Tickets go on sale in-person at the Kennedy Theatre box office one hour prior to the performance.

Photo Credit: Mariah Massengill

