Diamond Head Theatre Costume Sale Set For This Week

-Looking for an out of the ordinary costume for Halloween? Well, Halloween costume hunters have something to scream about this month. Diamond Head Theatre is set to host a one-day Costume Sale on Saturday, October 19 from 8 am to 11 am. This special welcomes the community to purchase a piece of community theatre history. The theatre is rolling out the racks filled with costumes from DHT's past performances.

The sale will take place at the theatre lanai. Theater enthusiasts, Halloween costume hunters can purchase unique, custom-designed costumes created by Diamond Head Theatre's design team from past productions that span decades of shows.

All proceeds help to support Diamond Head Theatre's upcoming productions and education programs.

