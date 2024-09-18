Broadway In Hawaii Announces TINA, SIX, And CHICAGO for 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Hawaii will return in 2025 with a lineup of three Tony Award-winning shows.

The company will kick off its season this spring with TINA - The Tina Turner Musical,” the Broadway bio-musical smash about the life and career of the legendary Tina Turner. The show runs from April 22 to 27.

The queens of SIX the Musical will take the stage in June. The acclaimed musical tells the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII through the lens of pop music. The show is the winner of 23 awards including a Tony Award for Best Original Score. Running June 17 to 29.

The season will wrap up with the razzle dazzle Broadway production of the classic musical, Chicago. The source material of the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, the Jazz Age musical tells the story of two Illinois murderesses and their quest for justice, freedom, and as much press as possible. Running December 2-7.

The Broadway in Hawaii venue on Blaisdell Campus has gotten some exciting new updates this season as part of a major renovation, including new lighting and backstage spaces, as well as fire suppression and safety upgrades.

Broadway in Hawaii has been presenting the very best touring Broadway productions at Honolulu's Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall and the historic Hawaii Theatre since 1999. Some of the most successful musicals have taken the stage such as Riverdance, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, CATS and most recently the smash hit WICKED. Broadway in Hawaii's Education Fund has earned some of Hawaii's favorite non-profit charities thousands of dollars. They are committed to bringing the best of Broadway to Honolulu for years to come. Broadway in Hawaii is managed by MagicSpace Entertainment, one of the top promoters of live entertainment in North America. Visit www.BroadwayinHawaii.com for more details.

