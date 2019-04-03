Blue Note Hawaii Launches 'Blue Note Classics' Series

Blue Note Hawaii, the state's premier venue for the world's most celebrated artists, kicks off a new Blue Note Classics Series with three legendary performers - Motown vocalists Martha Reeves and Mary Wilson, and Latin fusion singer/guitarist José Feliciano. A limited pre-sale will begin on April 3rd at 10:00 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 5th at 10:00 a.m. More information at bluenotehawaii.com.

Motown Legend Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

June 21 - 23

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) and 9:00 p.m. (doors at 8:30 p.m.)

Early Bird Tickets: VIP $55, Tables and Bar $35

After June 1: VIP $65, Tables and Bar $45

It's been more than 50 years since Martha Reeves first boarded that rented bus along with the likes of The Miracles, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes and Marvin Gaye on the first Motown Review. She and her backup group, The Vandellas, sang behind Marvin and soon hit the charts with their own trifecta: "Come and Get These Memories," "Love is Like a Heat Wave" and "Quicksand." Over the next decade, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas became a constant presence on the music charts, as well as television and top venues across the U.S. and abroad.

With the unmistakable voice that helped define "the sound of young America," Reeves reigns today as one of music's most beloved and acclaimed female singers. On stage, she is a live wire: dancing, strutting, keeping the beat with her trusty tambourine and keeping audiences on their feet as they dance down Memory Lane.

José Feliciano

June 30 - July 1

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) and 9:00 p.m. (doors at 8:30 p.m.)

Tickets: VIP $65, Tables $55, Bar $45

Synonymous with an international presence that has influenced popular music for more than two generations, José Feliciano is recognized as the first Latin artist to cross over into the English music market, opening the doors for others who now play an important role in the American music industry.

As importantly, Feliciano has been acclaimed by critics around the world as "the greatest living guitarist." Referred to as "The Picasso of his Realm," José Feliciano's accomplishments are highly celebrated. He's been awarded over forty-five Gold and Platinum records and has won nineteen GRAMMY® nominations, earning nine of those as well as the LARAS Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Motown Legend Mary Wilson of The Supremes

August 2 - 4

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) and 9:00 p.m. (doors at 8:30 p.m.)

Early Bird Tickets: VIP $55, Tables and Bar $35

After June 1: VIP $65, Tables and Bar $45

It was a vision of musical stardom as a Detroit teen that inspired Mary Wilson, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, to found one of the most successful female singing groups in recording history - The Supremes. Since then, Wilson has written a best-selling autobiography, performed on stage and screen, lectured and toured the world and continues to be looked up to as a singer who set the standard for females in the recording industry. In her "Mary Wilson: Up Close" show, she wowed audiences with an intimate selection of standards and easy-listening tunes that showcased her smoky voice and vocal prowess.

Located in the former Society of Seven showroom inside Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Blue Note Hawaii features a year-round lineup of musical entertainment - from local talent to international sensations - for limited engagements. As a part of Outrigger's ongoing commitment to the musical arts, the performance space has undergone an extensive, multi-million-dollar revitalization, creating a brand-new venue in the heart of Hawaii's most famed beach resort destination. Blue Note Hawaii features completely new décor and a state-of-the-art sound and light system.

The 9,000 square-foot facility was designed by local architecture and interior design firm InForm Design, and seats over 300 patrons, showcasing two performances nightly in an intimate setting - seven days a week, 365 days a year. Blue Note Hawaii also features a contemporary gift, including a dedicated location for musical acts to hold autograph sessions following each show. Guests can also dine at the venue, with a full-service restaurant and bar. Talent-buying and programming is handled out of Blue Note Entertainment Group's New York office. Additionally, the venue is available for private event bookings





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories