ACCORDING TO COYOTE Will Return to Honolulu Theatre for Youth

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This November, ACCORDING TO COYOTE will take the stage at Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY). The show was created by late Artistic Director, John Kauffman, and premiered at the Kennedy Center in 1987. Mr. Kauffman served as HTY’s Artistic Director from 1983 until his passing in 1990. He toured and performed ACCORDING TO COYOTE for HTY and for audiences around the globe. After his passing, Mr. Kauffman’s sister, Carlotta Kauffman, continued his legacy by performing the one-person show to audiences across the Continent for two decades. This November, HTY welcomes Mr. Kauffman’s nieces, Josephine and Julia Keefe, to direct and perform, continuing the family tradition.

“We are thrilled to welcome John’s nieces to HTY and to bring ACCORDING TO COYOTE to a new generation of young people here in Hawaiʻi” said Eric Johnson, Artistic Director of Honolulu Theatre for Youth.

Mr. Kauffman was an award-winning Nez Perce playwright and performer. ACCORDING TO COYOTE is an anthology of traditional Native American stories centering around Coyote, the legendary trickster, creator, and teacher of the Great Plains people. The one-person show celebrates the vitality of Native American history, lore, and heritage and is told through traditional music, dance, and storytelling techniques. Josephine Keefe will direct and Julia, who is a a nationally acclaimed Native American jazz vocalist and actor, will perform the piece for the first time. Julia will also serve as the show’s sound and music designer.

ACCORDING TO COYOTE opens at Honolulu Theatre for Youth at Tenney Theatre on the grounds of Saint Andrew’s Cathedral in downtown Honolulu on Saturday, November 7th at 7:00pm. Other showtimes include: Sundays, November 15th and November 22nd at 2:00pm.

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