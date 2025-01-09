You Don’t Know My Place / The Music of Julius Eastman Comes to Greek National Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The piano duo P 4 2 (Piano for two), comprised of Beata Pincetić and Christos Sakellaridis, one of the most dynamic forces in Greece’s modern art music scene, will present a musical portrait of the pioneer Afro-American composer Julius Eastman at the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC. In this special concert, titled You Don’t Know My Place / The Music of Julius Eastman, set to take place on Sunday 19 January 2025, at 19.30, the duo will perform two of Eastman’s emblematic pieces for two pianos, Evil N*gger and Gay Guerilla.

Julius Eastman, a groundbreaking minimalist composer and an underappreciated voice of his time, created pieces that reflect major socio-political issues. His music brings to the foreground questions such as racism, identity, and social justice.

The works Evil Niger and Gay Guerilla are typical examples of Eastman’s bold musical idiom. The first is a sharp portrayal of racism, and the second – a dynamic statement on sexual identity. Through these pieces, Eastman challenges the established perceptions and highlights the power of music as a means of social critique and expression.

Julius Eastman (1940-1990) was a groundbreaking American composer, pianist, singer, and choreographer known for his unique ability to combine minimalism and sharp social critique. Born in New York and raised in Ithaca, he embarked upon his musical journey as a boy soprano at the age of 14 and later studied piano and composition at the Curtis Institute of Music.

In the late 1960s, Eastman joined the Creative Associates of the Centre for Creative and Performing Arts at the University of Buffalo, collaborating with composer and maestro Lukas Foss. During this period, he gained recognition not only as a composer but also as an exceptional singer. A typical highlight of his career at the time was his performance at the premiere of Sir Peter Maxwell Davies’ Eight Songs for a Mad King.

As an openly gay black composer, Eastman broke the stereotypes in classical music's predominantly white and conservative status quo. He created works that straightforwardly explored issues of race, sexuality, and identity, often giving them provocative titles, while redefining and transforming the language of repression.

Despite his significant contribution to modern art music, Eastman faced serious personal and professional challenges over the last years of his life. After being evicted from his apartment in the mid-1980s, many of his scores were lost. He died in obscurity in Buffalo, New York, at the age of 49 in 1990.

It was only after his death that Eastman’s work, particularly the pieces from his “N*gger Trilogy” composed in the late 1970s, began to receive the recognition it deserved. His compositions are now valued for their pioneering approach to minimalism, bold emphasis on societal issues, and unique blend of art music tradition and contemporary political critique. The recent rekindling of interest in his music has solidified his role as a vital figure in the American experimental music scene.

His most remarkable compositions from the late 1970s include the thought-provoking pieces Evil N*gger and Gay Guerilla, which are set to be performed at the concert on 19 January at the GNO Alternative Stage in an arrangement for two pianos.

Gay Guerrilla, a modern minimalist chorale phantasia, is a typical example of what Eastman called “organic music” – a process during which the harmonic material accumulates and develops as time moves forward. The piece climaxes with the incorporation of Martin Luther’s hymn “A Mighty Fortress is our God” and its transformation into a coming-out hymn of the gay community.

On the contrary, Evil Nigger unfolds across twenty-nine units, gradually transforming structured tonality into aethereal abstraction.

Both pieces showcase a masterful use of minimalist techniques while transcending the genre’s conventions by creating captivating musical landscapes that challenge audiences to confront hard truths.

The piano duo P 4 2 (piano for two), known for their devotion to modern music and promotion of groundbreaking pieces and new compositions, consists of Beata Pincetić and Christos Sakellaridis. The two pianists, partners in life and art, met during their studies at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest. Since 2003, they have been working together, presenting concerts at prestigious halls and festivals in Greece and Europe. Through performances at venues such as Stegi Onassis, the Athens and Thessaloniki Concert Halls, the GNO Alternative Stage, and the Croatian Music Institute in Zagreb, the duo has won over audiences and critics alike with their performative artistry and virtuosity.

P 4 2 has explored the repertoire of important composers such as John Adams, Julius Eastman, John Cage, Simeon ten Holt, Graham Fitkin, Karlheinz Stockhausen, and others. Their international presence includes performances in countries such as Croatia, England, France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Norway, and Cyprus. They have also participated in major festivals, including the GNO Sacred Music Festival, the Chios Music Festival, the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival, the Sani Festival, and the International Chamber Music Festival.

Their album 20th Century Music for Two Pianos, released with the support of the Onassis Foundation, garnered excellent reviews. Their future plans include the release of a new album featuring works by Philip Glass, John Adams, Takashi Yoshimatsu, and Tomohiro Moriyama in spring 2025, as well as a special project dedicated to Erik Satie featuring all of his works for duo and solo piano.

