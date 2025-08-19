THE INFALLIBILITY OF ONE (1) DAISY Comes to the Greek National Opera Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Greek National Opera launches a collaboration with the Municipal and Regional Theatre of Kavala, aiming to strengthen its network of partnerships with organizations across Greece and support new artistic creations.

As part of this collaboration, four new productions – all commissioned from emerging creators – from this year’s 68th Philippi Festival, which is organized by the Municipal and Regional Theatre of Kavala, will meet the Athenian audience and beyond. Three of these performances will be held at alternative locations within the GNO at the SNFCC, bringing the audience in direct contact with site-specific works by emerging artists.

The fourth production will take place at sea, along the Piraeus – Egina route, transforming the ship into a stage and turning the journey into a memorable experience. Inspired by the life and work of Chronis Missios, a literary figure and member of the Greek Resistance from Kavala, to whom this year’s Festival is dedicated, the performances engage in open dialogue with the institution’s theme, connecting speech, music, and performance to the space and the audience.

Inspired by the life and literary oeuvre of Chronis Missions, the performance The Infallibility of One (1) DaisY – a commission by the Municipal and Regional Theatre of Kavala – recounts the brief story of a great man, a romantic fighter. Using the body, voice, and technology as tools, four narrators and a musician portray fragments of struggles, dreams, and disappointments on stage. A romantic story from an old time quite resembling our own.