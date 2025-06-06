Priority Vouchers For CHÓRES & CHORDAE at the Greek National Opera Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The release of priority vouchers for the concert of CHÓRES & CHORDAE, scheduled to take place on 11 June 2025 at the Stavros Niarchos Hall, will begin on Friday, 6 June 2025, exclusively via ticketservices.gr.

The CHÓRES female choral ensemble will present a unique concert at the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera, on Wednesday 11 June 2025 at 20.30. Featuring their full line-up as well as the newly-founded chamber choir CHORDAE, CHÓRES propose a rich program of polyphonic music where classic choral adaptations of traditional Greek and international melodies are intertwined with newer arrangements and compositions, many of them written especially for the ensemble by distinguished contemporary composers.

After a busy season full that started with their participation in the 50-member chorus of Aeschylus’ The Suppliants, co-produced by the Neos Kosmos Theatre and the Karolos Koun Greek Art Theatre, which was presented at the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus and toured throughout Greece, and went on with exciting performances in iconic Athens venues such as the Zappeion Hall, the Athens Old Stock Exchange, Pireos 260 and the Great Hall of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, momentous occasions such as the 3rd GNO Sacred Music Festival, as well as the release of the films How to Build a Choir – Mystery_96 CHÓRES, in collaboration with the 2023 Eleusis European Capital of Culture, and Carols of Spring, the CHÓRES female choral ensemble returns to the Stavros Niarchos Hall and the core of its basic repertoire. With the onstage participation of more than 140 women, CHÓRES approach these diverse compositions with the fresh and unconventional spirit that characterises this up-and-coming, unique ensemble, illuminating traditional musical material in modern and unexpected ways, and highlighting the uncommon vocal skills of their members.

Furthermore, after its extremely successful first appearance at the German Evangelical Church in Athens last May, the newly formed chamber equal-voice choir CHORDAE makes its second public appearance, focusing on works from the Greek and international contemporary classical repertoire.

The concert program includes works by composers Michael Adamis, Alkis Baltas, Lajos Bárdos, Simela Emmanouilidou, Yannis Ioannidis, Zoltán Kodály, Alexandros Drakos

Ktistakis, Nikos Kypourgos, Martha Mavroidi, Margarita Papadimitriou, Christos Samaras and Philippos Tsalahouris, as well as traditional songs. Marina Satti is the artistic director of the ensemble, which is led by its regular choirmistresses Eirini Patsea, Christina Poupalou and Simela Emmanouilidou, and choreographed by Stavros Alexandros Ikbal.

