INSPIRED JOURNEY With Triptycho Ensemble Set for Technopolis 20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Triptycho Ensemble will present a program of works from the international repertoire on the 18th of December, 20:00, at Technopolis 20, featuring works mainly from the 20th, 19th and 21st centuries. Works by Molino, Matiegka, Fauré, Call, Pujol, Piazzolla will be heard. World premiere works by Rebay, Greek Cypriot George Christofi and Turkish Cypriot Hakki Cengiz Eren will also be heard. The works by Christofi and Cengiz Eren were written for the Triptycho Ensemble.

The Triptycho Ensemble was formed in 2019 by three professional musicians the Greek Cypriot-Vasilios Avraam (guitar), the Turkish Cypriot-Sinem Sadrazam (viola) and the French-Virginie Bove (flute). This combination of trio is unique in Cyprus and aims to present to the Cypriot public a repertoire which was never played before. The program will contain original written works for flute-viola-guitar and transcriptions which are very special and rare.

A few words about the musicians:

Virginie Bove is the flute player. She had the opportunity to study with some brilliant flutists in France and abroad, including M. Beaucoudray, M. Debost, M. Dufour, C. Lefèbvre, P. Dumail, P. Bernold and G. Alirol. She completed her studies attaining first prizes from the Conservatoire of Paris and of Saint-Maur and won in parallel several national competitions. In 1999, she had her debut as a soloist by performing Lipkin's Flute Concerto, European Premiere. Between 1995 and 2000, she was the Principal Flutist of Paris Sorbonne Symphony Orchestra under the direction of J. Grimbert and performed in many venues in Europe and in United States of America. Since 2005, she is the Sub-Principal Flute player in the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Sinem Sadrazam is the viola player. She completed her bachelor degree in 2007 at Hacettepe University Ankara Conservatory in Turkey, with the tutoring of Prof. Feza Gökmen. She holds Master of Art degrees from University of Music and Dramatic Arts, Graz (Austria) chamber music by the lectures of Prof. Stephan Goerner and viola from Prof. Christian Euler. She participated with Hacettepe Academic Orchestra, Spanish National Youth Orchestra, Norwegian National Youth Orchestra, Mediterranean Youth Orchestra, Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, Con Fuoco Chamber Orchestra (Austria), Erzgebirgische Philarmonie, Aue (Germany) and Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Since 2013 she has been living in Cyprus where she is teaching viola at the Near East University and she is a member of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra.

Vasilios Avraam is the guitar player. He studied classical guitar at Ferenc Liszt Conservatory in Debrecen (Hungary), under the supervision of István Adrovicz. He continued his guitar studies at the National Conservatoire of Region in Strasbourg (France) under the supervision of Pablo Márquez and at the Academy of Music in Bratislava (Slovakia) under the supervision of Jozef Zsapka, where he got his doctoral degree Artis Doctor in classical guitar. In Hungary in 1998 he won the First Prize of the first national guitar competition. He gave concerts in Hungary, Germany, France, Slovakia, Cyprus, he played at several classical guitar festivals, as the Zempléni Festival (Hungary) at the Festival of Europe in Mâcon (France), at the International Music Festival in Clermont-Ferrand (France), at the 5th Festival des Musiques Rares Musiques Dérangées in Mâcon (France) and several times he was invited to the Spring Festival of Eger (Hungary), Cultural Festival of Cyprus University, Classical Music Festival of Larnaka, International Chamber Music Festival at Kouklia. He played with the State Orchestra of Cyprus, with Cantus Agriensis Choir, with Polyfonia Choir, several times with the Symphonic Orchestra of Eger and several times with the music group Musica Aulica in Hungary and in France. From 2001 till 2009 Vasilios Avraam was a guitar teacher at several music schools in Hungary where he was also the artistic director of the classical guitar festival in the Northeastern Region of Hungary. At the time he is guitar teacher at state music school and at the University of Nicosia.

Comments