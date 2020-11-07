Performances run through 10 January 2021.

Greek National Opera presents Four Seasons, musical theater for children and young people.

Four Seasons is based on the homonymous work of Antonio Vivaldi

A timeless masterpiece that praises the alternations of nature and the cyclicality of time, Antonio Vivaldi 's Four Seasons come for the second year through an original performance with a "green" character on the Alternative Stage of ELS. After last year's great success, the Four Seasons , one of the most popular works of baroque music, is revived on stage in a unique way in a musical theater performance that addresses important issues related to our attitude towards the environment and the dangers it runs.

Learn more at https://www.nationalopera.gr/enalaktiki-skini/parastaseis-gia-paidia/item/3411-tesseris-epoxes.

