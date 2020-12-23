Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stars In Concert Presents ABBA- THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC

Running 01/14/ - 02/14/2021.

Dec. 23, 2020  

Unforgettable hits such as "Waterloo", "Fernando", "Take A Chance On Me", "Dancing Queen", "Mamma Mia", "Money Money Money" and, of course, "Thank You for the Music", still have the power, as they did back then, to bring the audience to their feet.

The two-hour concert transports the audience back to the 70s and brings the Swedish pop phenomenon back together again on stage in the form of a band whose appearance, sound and gestures, as well as glitzy outfits and choreography, mimic the originals down to the last detail.

Contact for bookings by e-mail, or by phone at our Ticket Hotline +49 30 6831 6831.

https://www.stars-in-concert.de/en/current-shows-1153/thank-you-for-the-music-the-abba-story.html


