Semperoper Dresden Cancels All Scheduled Performances for 2020/21 Season

In a step aimed at containing the current pandemic, the Saxon Ministry of Science, Culture and Tourism announced yesterday that Dresden's public theatres will remain closed up to and including 31 March 2021. Consequently, the performances previously advertised by the Semperoper for the remainder of the 2020/21 season will be cancelled and replaced by an alternative schedule. The Semperoper will provide details of this programme, which will run from April to July 2021, before the resumption of performances on 1 April 2021. In the coming weeks, it will be determined which of the originally planned premieres and performances are to be included in the replacement schedule.

According to Peter Theiler, manager director of Saxon State Opera: "The decision to extend the closure came as little surprise to all of us who have been following with concern the rising numbers of infections here in Saxony and the impact of the escalating global pandemic on all areas of public life.

He continues: "Our top priorities are to contain the pandemic and safeguard everyone's health. Accordingly, it is incumbent upon us to act responsibly and, as a public cultural institution, to support this decision in a spirit of solidarity. For all of us at the Semperoper as well as the players of the Dresden Staatskapelle, this means being flexible in our programming. We have to reorient ourselves and focus with renewed energy on creating a wonderful end to the season. Unfortunately, we are unable to realize this season's programme as originally foreseen. But we will make constructive use of the upcoming start date, now postponed to the beginning of April, and the organizational timetable this offers to present our audiences with a replacement schedule for the months April to July 2021 that meets the high artistic standards of the Semperoper."

Of course, ticket holders will be refunded for all canceled events. On its homepage, the Semperoper Dresden continues to publish information on how to return purchased tickets as well as regular updates on the resumption of performances. All information as well as a refund form for tickets can be found at semperoper.de/ticketrueckgabe or obtained from our visitor service by calling +49 (0)351 4911 705 or by sending an email to bestellung@semperoper.de.