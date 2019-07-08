PRISCILLA - QUEEN OF THE DESERT to Play at Gartner Platz Theater

Gartner Platz Theater audiences will be "living in a material world" as Priscilla - Queen of the Desert has its season premiere July 15.

Based on the smash-hit movie, Priscilla -Queen of the Desert is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. With a dazzling array of outrageous Olivier and Tony award-winning costumes and a hit parade of dance floor favorites including "It's Raining Men," "I Will Survive," "Hot Stuff," "Boogie Wonderland," "Go West," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "I Love The Nightlife," this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of FABULOUS!

The musical had its German premiere in December 2017, and is back in cooperation with the Theater St. Gallen.

The cast features: Armin Kahl as "Tick," Erwin Windegger as "Bernadette," Terry Alfaro as "Adam," Frank Berg as "Bob," Jasper Baumann as "Benji," Katharina Lochman as "Marion," Dorina Garuci, Jessica Kessler and Amber Schoop as "Divas," Marides Lazo as "Cynthia," Angelika Sedlmeier as "Shirley," Eric Rentmeister as "Miss Understanding," Jurriaan Bles as "Miss Fernanda Falsetta" and Karim Ben Mansur as "Jimmy." The ensemble features Andreas Nützl, Adriano Sanzo, Alan Byland, John Baldoz, Rachel Marshall, Susanne Seimel, Samantha Turton and Alex Frei.

The creative team includes: Jeff Frohner (Keyboard), Gil Mehmert (Director), Melissa King (Choreographer), Jens Kilian (Stage Designer), Alfred Mayerhofer (Costume Designer), Michael Heidinger (Light Designer), Meike Ebert (Video Designer), Michael Alexander Rinz (Dramaturg).

For more information and tickets to Priscilla - Queen of the Desert, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Germany Stories

More Hot Stories For You