PRETTY WOMAN: DAS MUSICAL Begins Rehearsals

Rehearsal begins Monday, August 12 for the first international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. PRETTY WOMAN: DAS MUSICAL will begin performances in Germany, on Monday, September 23, 2019, starring Patricia Meeden (Sister Act) as Vivian, and Mark Seibert (Tanz der Vampire) as Edward. Presented by Stage Entertainment and Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: DAS MUSICAL will open at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its second year on Broadway, is the highest grossing and longest running new musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. It has broken the box office record a total of four times at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, is celebrating its final summer on Broadway. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will have played 27 preview performances and 420 regular performances by its final performance Sunday, August 18 at 7:30pm.

The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. PRETTY WOMAN: THEMUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S.Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Photo Credit: Konstantin Georgiou





