New Study From Berlin Issues Recommendations For Distancing and Safety Precautions For Orchestras

A new study from the Charité in Berlin has issued a new set of recommendations to be followed by Berlin orchestras for the foreseeable future, according to The Strad.

The recommendations were provided at the request of the Berlin Philharmonic, DSO, Konzerthaus Orchestra, Orchestra of the German Opera and Komische Oper, Radio Symphony Orchestra and Berlin Staatskapelle.

The orchestras may be able to perform together again under the following conditions:

Orchestral Arrangement

String spacing: 1.5 m.

Blower stool spacing: 2 m. Liquid removal and instrument cleaning must be done with disposable wipes. Brass must have additional plexiglass protection.

Drummers: chair spacing of 1.5 m. They must also avoid sharing instruments and accessories.

Harps and keyboard instrument spacing: 1.5 m.

Conductor distance from the orchestral musicians: at least 2 m for rehearsal and 1.5 m for concert

General Protective Measures

Performers must take a daily self-examination of symptoms indicative of COVID-19, including fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath, head and body aches, gastrointestinal complaints, weakness, odor / taste disturbance. If one or more of these signs appear, the musician remains at home and should contact a doctor to be tested.

The employer must offer employees of the high-risk groups for COVID-19 infections an exemption within the framework of occupational health care. If desired, they can take part in the game.

Observe hand hygiene and coughing labels, and disinfect hands at least when entering and leaving the workplace.

Everyone must maintain a physical distance of at least 1.5 m in general dealings with employees. Mouthguards should be worn in closed rooms outside the concert hall. This is no longer required on the podium.

Normal cleaning of work rooms and functional rooms must be maintained, including changing rooms and toilets.

Operation of air conditioning systems with an appropriate DIN standard must also be maintained.

Prof. Stefan Willich, Director of the Institute for Social Medicine, Epidemiology and Health Economics at the Charité said, "This statement creates an important basis for rehearsals and concerts for the orchestra. However, the game should initially be carried out in compliance with clear protective measures, including 1.5 meters for strings and 2 meters for wind players."

Read more on The Strad.





Related Articles Shows View More Germany Stories

More Hot Stories For You