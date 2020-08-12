Immersive Production of ANTIGONE Comes to Theater im Delphi

The production takes place November 26-29, 2020.

An immersive production of ANTIGONE is coming to Theater im Delphi November 26-29, 2020.

Antigone, icon of civil disobedience and self-determination, is the starting point for the development of the piece.

At the centre of the play is the question of phenomena and mechanisms of influencing and mobilising the masses.

What is the scope for interpreting law and justice?

Where does individual responsibility begin?

In the production of the music theatre collective AGORA, which works at the interface of music theatre and digital media, and the ensemble LUX:NM, which combines 's opera with sounds of contemporary music and electronics, the audience becomes part of an augmented reality experience.

They are immersed in the story of Antigone, in which the relationship between the individual and the community between reality and virtuality is constantly being renegotiated.

Since its founding in 2010, the ensemble LUX:NM has established a firm place for itself on Berlin's new music scene, constantly crossing the boundaries of the genre in many directions to explore new paths.

Antigone Exp. N°2 was created in collaboration with the Swiss-based music theatre collective AGORA, which in 2015 is composed of artists* from a wide range of disciplines and has set itself the task of experimentally investigating the physical-sensory and institutionally influenced ways of reception of the audience.

Learn more at https://theater-im-delphi.de/programm/?prod=65.

