German Study Finds That Concert Halls Would be Safe at 50% Capacity

The Strad has reported that a new study co-commissioned by the Dortmund Konzerthaus states that concert halls can operate at 50% capacity with 'almost no risk' of infection from Covid-19.

Check out the full story HERE.

The study, which was run over three days in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute and the Federal Environment Agency, showed that a 'checkerboard' pattern of seating in a venue would be enough to ensure audience safety.

A dummy stimulating human breathing was placed throughout the venue, sometimes with a mask and sometimes without in order to track the spread of droplets and carbon dioxide from the dummy. The study found that when combined with air conditioning and fresh air, there was nearly no circulation of droplets around the dummy; a large supply of air in the auditorium dilutes droplets; the seat on either side of the dummy was free of contamination, but that the seat directly in front of an audience member should be kept empty; and more.

